Lionel Messi calls out Barcelona chief Eric Abidal in brutal attack on sporting director

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is a hugely influential figure at the Nou Camp

Lionel Messi has slammed Barcelona technical secretary Eric Abidal for suggesting the team weren’t working hard enough.

The former France international – who played with Messi at the Nou Camp – gave an interview to Catalan daily Sport earlier in the week.

The former defender suggested to the publication that some members of the dressing room weren’t pulling their weight under Enresto Valverde.

“A lot of players were not happy and did not work much and there was also a problem with internal communication,” Abidal explained.

“The relationship between the coach and dressing room was always good, but there are things that as an ex-player I can sense.

“I told the club what I thought and we had to make a decision.”

But Messi, who is a hugely influential figure behind the scenes, was fuming.

The Argentina international took to Instagram and issued a fiery retort.

“I honestly do not like to do this kind of thing but I think that everyone has to be responsible for their job and take responsibility for their decisions,” he wrote.

“Players for what happens on the field, we are also the first to acknowledge when we don’t play well.

“Those in charge of sporting direction should also face up to their responsibilities and above all take charge of their own decisions.

“Lastly, I think that when you talk about players, you should give names because otherwise you are tainting everyone’s name and feeding rumours that spread and are not true.”

Quique Setien is now in the hot seat following Valverde’s dismissal.

The 61-year-old was previously in the hot seat at Seville-based outfit Real Betis.