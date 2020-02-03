Lionel Messi echoing Barcelona legend Ronaldinho in Ansu Fati celebration

Lionel Messi was the first man to huge Ansu Fati when he scored a brace for Barcelona – and fans think it echoes the same celebration Ronaldinho did for the Argentine when he started

Lionel Messi is echoing Barcelona legend Ronaldinho, fans say, in his celebration with Ansu Fati.

The Argentine led his side to a 2-1 win over Levante in La Liga.

And they have youngster Fati to thank for both goals, scored within a minute of each other in the first half.

The 17-year-old is seen as potential heir to Messi, who assisted the Spaniard both times.

And footage has emerged of the captain sharing in the young Barca star’s success.

In the clip, the 32-year-old has already threaded an incredible pass for the teenager’s first goal.

And he is on the attack straightaway at the restart, running down the right wing.

After out-muscling Sergio Postigo, Messi cuts inside as the Levante players are left in his wake.

The Barca captain then spread the ball to the left side of the penalty box where Fati is waiting.

And the 17-year-old drives it into the bottom corner on his left foot.

He wheels away in celebration while the Nou Camp celebrates wildly.

But Messi quickly joins him, giving the forward a big hug as he did for the first goal.

This footage was shared on Twitter on Sunday night, where it has been viewed more than 14,000 times.

And Barca fans think the relationship between the Barca stars resembles a previous pairing.

“Messi is treating him the Ronaldinho did,” one supporter said.

The Brazilian assisted the six-time Ballon D’Or winner for his first goal, scored against Albacete in May 2005.

And Messi celebrate by jumping into the former No.10’s arms.

Another fan commented: “Messi passing on the torch he got from Ronaldinho.”

While a third suggested the starlet’s future was secure.

“Ronaldinho to Messi to Fati,” they said.

“Barca’s latest superstar has arrived.”

And a fourth added: “History repeating itself.”

