Lionel Messi has issues “no one can influence” as Barcelona exit suggested

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona future remains a topic of discussion despite his success at the Nou Camp with a former team-mate pointing to the forward’s life after football

Lionel Messi’s playing days in Barcelona may yet be numbered with his former team-mate Javier Mascherano insisting “anything can happen.”

With the Argentine star set to celebrate his 33rd birthday this year attention has turned to his next move.

Messi has spent the entirety of his career at Barcelona and president Josep Maria Bartomeu envisages the six-time Ballon d’Or winner seeing out his days at the Nou Camp.

But Mascherano, who played with Messi at club and international level, reckons attention will soon turn towards his family and his life after retirement.

The former Liverpool man is seeing out his playing days in Argentine with Estudiantes and reckons Messi could yet enjoy his twilight years in his homeland.

“Anything can happen in the world of football and it depends on his desire to play in Argentina,” Mascherano told Diario Sport.

“There’s also the family aspect when he decides to live over here. These are personal issues and no one else can influence them.

“If he decides to come here in the future, it’d be a huge jump in quality for our league and the country.”

Messi has spoken previously about potentially finishing his career with Newell’s Old Boys – the club where he first began as a youth player.

That sentiment is not rare with several South Americans opting to see out their final years in their native land. Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero has often spoken about finishing his career at Independiente.

Messi has already won an astonishing 34 trophies during his Barcelona career and is the club’s all-time leading scorer.

His Ballon d’Or success in December set him apart from Cristiano Ronaldo as the most successful recipient of the award.