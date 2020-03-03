Lionel Messi injury theory emerges as Barcelona star ‘limps’ before Real Madrid clash

Lionel Messi fans are concerned that the Barcelona star may not be fit to face Real Madrid in El Clasico this evening following his trip to the Spanish capital

Lionel Messi fans believe the Barcelona star was limping as he got off the bus in Madrid ahead of tonight’s El Clasico.

Barcelona face rivals Real Madrid at the Bernabeu tonight with first facing second in La Liga.

Barca are currently two points clear of Los Blancos at the top with 25 matches having been played in Spain’s top tier.

The meeting earlier this season at the Nou Camp finished goalless with Sergio Ramos and Co able to keep Messi quiet.

Messi has bagged 18 league goals this season however fans weren’t convinced he is fully fit as he got off the team bus in Madrid.

One replied to Barcelona’s video with a worried: “Messi’s limping”

Another posted: “This guy is in pain. Y’all shouldn’t let him play. This is madness.”

While a third put: “Am I the only one that noticed Messi’s limping?”

A fellow concerned supporter commented: “Someone tell my man to take care of himself”

With a fifth saying: “What’s wrong with him? Is he injured?”

Though others were quick to try and ease the concerns with one posting: “He just got off the bus from Barcelona, sometimes it takes a while to walk normal after sitting for too long. if he was injured to the extent of limping, he wouldn’t be in the squad calm down people”

And another writing: “Actually, I believe it’s not anything major. He is limping on his right leg, but his discomfort is in the left thigh. I wouldn’t really be too concerned about him limping in regards to this video.”

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is equally as concerned about Messi, but more how his side can stop the little magician.

The Frenchman said: “We know the importance of Messi in their team. He’s a fundamental player for them, but they’re good in every way.

“They’re a team that do things very well. We’re worried about what we’re going to do and we’re going to play against a very good opponent. We know who we’re going to play against.”