Lionel Messi makes Barcelona future decision public spat with Eric Abidal

Messi wants to stay at the Nou Camp despite his public row with sporting director Eric Abidal

Lionel Messi has expressed no desire to quit Barcelona despite a week of friction between him and the club’s sporting director Eric Abidal.

Messi, 32, has a contract which runs until 2021 and he while is open to discussing an extension, he is in no rush to do so.

He would prefer a rolling year-by-year deal, but Nou Camp chiefs want to talk about another multi-year deal and hope to sit down with Messi’s father and his agent in the upcoming months.

Abidal gave an interview in which he cited a lack of effort being put in by some players as a motivating factor for the dismissal of Ernesto Valverde, a claim which infuriated Messi.

According to Sky Sports, as captain, the striker felt compelled to speak out in defence of himself and the team, while also wanting to highlight that he does not call the shots at the club.

Meanwhile, Christophe Dugarry has blasted his former team and labelled them ‘a club of clowns’ after a dismal week for Barcelona which saw them knocked out of the Copa del Rey.

“It’s a club of clowns. Everything is done backwards,” Dugarry said on RMC Sport .

“They buy [Philippe] Coutinho, Dembele, they buy guys and then sell them. You get the impression there is no project in this club.

“At every transfer window there is a problem. They’ve recruited very badly since the departures of Xavi and [Andres] Iniesta. They’ve spent loads.

“And above all they have a very bad image. There are far too many people who do not have the elegance, the class that there should be at a club of this standing.

“It’s really a club that has no class.”

After failing to sign an attacker before the end of the January transfer window, Ousmane Dembele suffered a hamstring tear that requires surgery and is expected to miss the rest of campaign.

Barca travel to Betis on Sunday with rivals Real Madrid visiting Osasuna earlier in the day with the chance to increase the gap between themselves and their La Liga rivals.