Lionel Messi voiced dressing room ‘disapproval’ at Quique Setien after Real Madrid loss

Lionel Messi is hugely influential at the Nou Camp and he’s not happy with Quique Setien’s tactics

Lionel Messi reportedly read the riot act to Quique Setien after Barcelona’s 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid on Sunday.

It was a brutal humbling for the Catalans, who have now lost ground in the La Liga title race. Real currently sit one point clear at the top of the table as we get towards the business end of the season.

Vinicius Junior got the opener and substitute Mariano grabbed a second in the dying minutes.

Setien had been drafted in by Barca bigwigs in January following Ernesto Valverde’s dismissal.

The 61-year-old is an experienced manager in the Spanish top tier and impressed during a two-season stay at Real Betis.

However, he struggled tactically against Real. And, according to Spanish football insider Eduardo Inda, Messi made his disquiet known publicly.

“‘That way you can’t play [against]Real Madrid’,” Inda claimed Messi told the Barca dressing room on El Chiringuito TV .

“He [Messi] repeated it several times.

”The players looked at Setien, who has been quite upset about what he viewed as disapproval [from Messi].”

Following the match, Setien looked to point the finger at his players’ sloppy passing.

“We were clear about what we had to do. We had to wait for our moment and be patient and try to keep the ball.

“In the second half I can’t understand why we started to lose the ball easily.

“We were able to breathe life back into Real Madrid. It was a shame we weren’t to take the form of the first half into the second.”

Veteran defender Gerard Pique claimed Los Blancos were there for the taking.

“We controlled the game in the first half, which was the worst I have seen Madrid play in all the years I have played at the Bernabeu,” he explained.

Barca host Real Sociedad at the Nou Camp on Saturday in La Liga [5:30pm kick off].