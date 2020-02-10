Lionel Messi ‘would struggle’ at Man City as he’s not Cristiano Ronaldo

Barcelona icon Lionel Messi has been linked with a shock switch to the Premier League

Barcelona hero Lionel Messi wouldn’t cut it at Manchester City.

That’s according to former former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit who insists the diminutive superstar isn’t up to the rigours of the Premier League.

Messi’s long-term future at the Nou Camp has been thrown into doubt in the last few days.

The Argentina international has become embroiled in a high-profile spat with Barca director of football Eric Abidal.

That’s led to speculation that a reunion with Pep Guardiola at City could be a viable option.

However, Petit is adamant that Messi – unlike Cristiano Ronaldo – would fail to hit top gear in the English top flight.

“Honestly, I don’t think he’s suited to the intensity of England,” Petit told the Mirror .

“He doesn’t like being closed down and being fought. In Spain, he’s protected.

“It would be a pleasure for English fans to see him but I don’t see why a club like Manchester City, for example, would move for Messi at 32 or 33.

“If City wanted to buy him, they should have tried to do it a couple of years ago.

“Messi is not Cristiano Ronaldo. Physically, he’s not the same machine.

“Ronaldo is a monster but, at 32, Messi has only one or two more years playing at the highest level.

“Even playing alongside great players at Barca, he won’t have the same pace or the dribbling ability. I’m sure he knows the end is not far away.”

Ex-England international Danny Mills echoed Petit’s comments earlier this week.

The retired right-back isn’t convinced a move to England would be a good option for Messi or City.

“He is sensational, we know that, but you’d have to build the whole team around him, he needs legs around him,” Mills told talkSPORT.

“And you suddenly think, well, actually, where would you play him at City? You’d have to change everything. He’d play instead of who?

“And is he really desperate to come to Manchester? He knows what the weather is like, I’m sure.

“He’s used to Barcelona and South America, I’m not sure Manchester is going to be his cup of tea.”