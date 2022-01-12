List of alleged events held by Downing Street and the government during the strict Covid rules.

The latest in a series of gatherings that have allegedly broken Covid rules was a “BYOB” Downing Street party, according to a leaked email.

Over 100 staff were invited to a “bring your own booze” Downing Street garden party on May 20, 2020, it was revealed yesterday.

This is the latest in a string of alleged Westminster events that have violated Covid rules and guidelines.

Sue Gray, a senior civil servant, is leading an investigation into the No 10 party’s claims to see if any rules were broken – here’s what we already know.

The Guardian published a photo of Boris Johnson, his then-fiancée Carrie, and 15 other people in the Downing Street garden with bottles of wine and a cheeseboard.

This was during the UK’s first national lockdown, when people were prohibited from meeting more than one person outside of their household and two-metre social distances were required.

No. 10 has insisted that the gathering was a work meeting rather than a party, and that it took place after the daily press briefing.

“Those people were at work talking about work,” Boris Johnson said when asked about the event.

Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, allegedly invited over 100 people to a “socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden” according to a leaked email.

Over 40 people, including the Prime Minister and his wife, are said to have gathered to enjoy the “beautiful weather.”

“Bring your own booze,” the guests were told.

Again, the UK was under strict lockdown rules, which stipulated that you could only meet one person outside your home in a public, outdoor location, and that social distance had to be maintained.

Large gatherings, whether indoors or outdoors, were prohibited, as was household mixing in a private location, such as a garden.

“All of that, as you know, is the subject of a proper investigation by Sue Gray,” Mr Johnson said in response to a question about whether he attended a party in May 2020.

After he and communications director Lee Cain left, former chief adviser Dominic Cummings claims Boris Johnson and his wife hosted a party at their Downing Street flat.

Loud music and the sound of a party have been heard coming from the area, according to sources.

