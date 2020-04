China has held a nationwide day of mourning for those who lost their lives to coronavirus, with the country observing three minutes of silence – and some cities opting for a much louder way of paying their respects.

The Chinese flag was at half-mast across the country on Saturday as citizens paid silent tribute to more than 3,300 people in the mainland who died from coronavirus. At least 13 infected doctors and nurses were reported to have died while fighting on the frontline against the virus.