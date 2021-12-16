Listen to an emotional moment when a woman wins £102, 000 in the Clyde 1 Cash Register.

Listen to an emotional moment when a woman wins £102,00 in the Clyde 1 Cash Register.

Just two months after her beloved husband tragically died of covid, Mary has won a life-changing sum of money.

On the radio, an incredibly emotional exchange ensued.

Last night, Glaswegians were glued to the radio, listening to an incredibly emotional moment in which a woman won over £100,000.

After winning the life-changing prize in last night’s Clyde 1 Cash Register, Mary is £102k wealthier this morning.

DJ Garry Spence shared a video of the touching exchange, which brought Mary and the DJ to tears.

Mary was taken aback when she received the call, initially suspecting it was a ruse.

When Garry assured her that this was the real thing, she became even more panicked, to the point where Mary’s son-in-law had to join the call to calm her down.

Mary shared with Garry how difficult the last two months had been, before saying, “I can’t tell you what this means.”

“How happy would he be to see you all straightened out?” Garry inquired, to which Mary replied, “He’d be ecstatic, absolutely ecstatic.”

The Glasgow DJ said he’d never been so happy for a winner before, and he’s since tweeted about the’most emotional call he’d ever had,’ saying, “Lost for words.”

Mary, you did an excellent job.

“While no amount of money can bring loved ones back, it is clear that it has made a difference.”

Mary is a deserving winner, and we wish her all the best.