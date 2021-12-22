Listeria is a bacteria that causes infections.

What is the definition of listeria?

When consumed by mouth, LISTERIA is one of the most dangerous foodborne organisms, with up to 20% of clinical infections ending in death.

These bacteria usually infect people who have a weak or immature immune system, causing serious illness and death.

Here’s everything you should know about the bacteria.

Listeria infection is a foodborne bacterial infection that can be fatal in pregnant women, people over 65, and people with weakened immune systems.

The most common causes are eating improperly prepared deli meats and unpasteurized milk products.

According to the Mayo Clinic, listeria infection is rarely fatal in healthy adults, but it can be fatal in unborn babies, newborns, and people with weakened immune systems.

Listeria bacteria are resistant to both freezing and refrigeration.

According to the Mayo Clinic, there are a few foods that people should avoid eating to avoid contracting listeria:

According to FoodSafetyNews.com, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are investigating a multistate listeria outbreak in collaboration with state and local partners.

According to the website, ten people have been infected with Listeria in eight states as of December 21, 2021: Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

In response to the sample results and the ongoing outbreak investigation, Fresh Express voluntarily halted production at its Streamwood, Illinois, facility and issued a recall for a limited number of products.

