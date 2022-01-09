‘Literature overlooked the menopause,’ says Dana Spiotta of Wayward.

‘I’ve always wondered what would happen if Mrs Dalloway had a hot flush?’

Samantha Raymond, the 52-year-old mother at the center of Dana Spiotta’s fifth novel, Wayward, will not be satisfied with a room of her own.

She needs a whole house, which is why she finds herself buying an abandoned Arts and Crafts cottage in a run-down Syracuse neighborhood.

Wayward is a lighthearted novel about dealing with family pressures as you approach middle age and menopause.

It arrives in the UK fresh off a slew of “Best of 2021 Fiction” lists in the United States, adorned with accolades from literary giants such as Jenny Offill, Joshua Ferris, and George Saunders, who co-teaches with Spiotta on a master’s degree program at Syracuse University.

“It was a shambles.”

“It was hers,” writes Spiotta, 55, of the house, which serves as a convenient stand-in for Sam’s deteriorating body.

“She drove back to her suburban home, and it was only then that she realized she was leaving her husband.”

“Matt,” says Matt.

Ali, Sam’s 17-year-old daughter, shares the narration in alternating chunks, illuminating the familiar theme of mother-daughter conflicts.

According to a New Yorker review, “If Wayward has competition in the category of best American novel devoted to the subject of perimenopause, I am not aware of it.”

“Sam isn’t an autobiographical character,” Spiotta says over Zoom, “but she’s a similar age to me and is experiencing this fugue of hormonal disruption that affects how she interacts with the world.”

Sam, like Spiotta, who lives in Syracuse with her husband and teenage daughter, suffers from insomnia, waking up in “the Mids,” the premenopausal hours when many perimenopausal women worry about their lives.

“I wrote a lot of Wayward in the middle of the night,” says Spiotta.

Despite the fact that menopause is becoming more prevalent in popular culture – a scene in Fleabag starring Kristin Scott Thomas about the relief of menopause went viral – Spiotta believes literature has largely ignored the topic.

“I’ve always wondered what would happen if Mrs Dalloway had a hot flush?”

“People are talking about menopause, but not nearly enough or seriously enough,” she adds.

“I wanted to write about how it feels to be in that situation.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Dana Spiotta on Wayward: ‘Literature overlooked the menopause’