Lithuania amends laws to tighten environmental requirements for businesses

VILNIUS, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — The Lithuanian parliament on Thursday endorsed a package of law amendments aimed at tightening environmental requirements for businesses in the country, including increase of pollution taxes and stricter environmental control.

The package was endorsed by all 89 members of the parliament who participated in the hearing, with no votes against or abstentions.

“We have a unique opportunity to stop the degradation of the environmental system. If we do not change the legislative framework, the pollution will continue,” MP Naglis Puteikis was quoted as saying by local media during the parliamentary debates.

Legislative changes provide higher pollution taxation tariffs for companies and stricter environmental control. If adopted, the changes will provide the appropriate tools for environmental officials to respond to alleged violations, such as inspecting companies without warning.

Minister of Environment Kestutis Mazeika said earlier that once the package of environmental bills is adopted, companies will risk losing their operation permits after three violations, according to local media.

The parliament plans to finally adopt the amendments next week. Most amendments, if adopted by the parliament and signed by the country’s president, will take effect immediately, while the tax changes will take effect as of January 2021. Enditem