Lithuania reintroduces control along borders with EU countries

VILNIUS, March 14 (Xinhua) — Lithuania reintroduced control along borders with European Union (EU) countries to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, as its confirmed cases rose to 8, according to a press release by the government on Saturday.

Border controls started from 6 p.m. local time on Saturday with a period of 10 days.

“Officers of the State Border Guard Service will step up control. Our officers will carry out check-ups at the internal border. Lithuanian citizens and permanent residents will be prevented from travelling to high-risk countries but free trade will continue as well as freight traffic,” said Interior Minister Rita Tamasuniene.

Restrictions do not apply to returning Lithuanian citizens but they will have to stay at home for 14 days after their return, said the minister.

In addition, the Lithuanian government announced on Saturday night a two-week national quarantine which will take effect on Monday.

The measures included banning all public gatherings, closing borders to foreign nationals, shutting shops expect pharmacies, groceries and supermarkets, according to local media.