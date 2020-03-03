Lithuanian manufacturers to be given green light for producing disinfectants: minister

VILNIUS, March 2 (Xinhua) — Lithuania’s Minister of Health Aurelijus Veryga said on Monday that green light will be given to businesses for manufacturing disinfectant products to solve the shortage problem in Lithuania over the possible spread of COVID-19.

He was speaking after meeting with representatives of three Lithuanian companies representing sectors of alcohol and cosmetics manufacturing.

“So far, no new cases (of COVID-19) have been identified in Lithuania, but that does not mean that we should calm down. We have to be prepared and take all the necessary measures if needed,” Veryga was quoted as saying by local media after the meeting.

In his words, the first priority is to clarify the formulas of disinfectant fluid and adjust them to business.

Lithuania’s medical and educational institutions alone would need 200 tons of disinfectants per month, Veryga said.

On Monday, Veryga met with leadership of alcohol producers Vilniaus Degtine, MV Group Production, and cosmetics company BIOK Laboratory.

Vilniaus Degtine is the largest manufacturer of ethyl alcohol and leading manufacturer of spirits in the Baltic States.

“It seems that there are opportunities in Lithuania to produce the products that are needed very quickly. We need faster licensing and raw material supplies. As a cosmetics manufacturer, we are ready,” said Romualda Stragiene, CEO of Lithuanian cosmetics company BIOK Laboratory.

The first COVID-19 case in Lithuania was diagnosed on Feb. 28. A 39-year-old woman was admitted to hospital on Feb. 27 after returning to the northern Lithuanian town of Siauliai from northern Italy on Feb. 24.