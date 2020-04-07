Lithuanian PM announces travel ban for Easter weekend

VILNIUS, April 6 (Xinhua) — Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said Monday that his government will impose travel ban between cities and towns during the upcoming festive Easter weekend.

According to the prime minister, Lithuania’s committee responsible for COVID-19 management has decided to adopt the measure.

“We can’t take this risk as it is still too dangerous. Therefore, refrain from traveling and greeting your family members and relatives, give your greetings remotely,” Skvernelis wrote on Facebook.

“The upcoming weekend is critical. I call on everyone to act responsibly,” he added.

The police and military, if needed, will be asked to contribute to control all unnecessary traveling, Skvernelis wrote.

Exceptions will apply in cases of death, serious illness, or accidents with family members or relatives involved, as well as in the case of necessary work or the provision of necessary medical care.

According to the data from the National Public Health Surveillance Laboratory, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lithuania climbed to 843 as of Monday morning.

Since the beginning of the outbreak in Lithuania, 14 people have died, while seven have recovered.