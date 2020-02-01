Little girl goes on VERY passionate rant after a classmate stole her Perfect Attendance pencil

An adorable little girl’s emphatic rant about her stolen pencil — and the classmate who took it — has charmed millions of social media users.

Mom Tabitha Garcia from San Jacinto, Texas shared the clip of her daughter Taylor on Instagram on Thursday, recording the second grader’s story about a girl named Lizzie who pilfered her special pink Perfect Attendance Pencil and then lost it.

Taylor looks up at the camera in her purple jacket and matching tulle headband, explaining to her mom the injustice she had to endure — which was especially unfair, she said, because Lizzie didn’t even have perfect attendance after taking a vacation to Canada.

The two-minute video focuses in on Taylor, who’s wearing a black tutu under her fuzzy jacket and is accessorized with a girly headband and pink bag.

A natural storyteller, she rolls right into the drama that unfolded that day at school.

‘Yesterday I put my pink Perfect Attendance pencil in the sharpen box. I’m the only one who has one of the same type of those,’ she said, indicating a special pencil she earned for not missing any days of school.

But when she got into school that morning and looked for her pencil in the box of pencils that had been sharpened overnight, it was gone.

‘I went to go get my pencil. And guess what I saw. Nothing but yellow plain old pencils,’ she said.

‘I couldn’t find my Perfect Attendance pencil, which is the only pencil I turned in. So I had to take somebody else’s pencil, because somebody, and I know who, stole my Perfect Attendance pencil, who didn’t even earn one, because they were in Canada,’ she went on, her voice growing very firm and angry.

She earned her ✏️ for perfect attendance so she was super serious😂 🤦🏽‍♀️. I told her it wasn’t that serious and they all do the same thing 😂 😂 😂

A post shared by @ tabgeezy on Jan 30, 2020 at 4:56pm PST

‘So today I saw Lizzie using it on her morning work. And I said, “Lizzie, that’s my pencil,” and she was like, “Well, it was in that box,” and I was like, “Cause I needed it sharpened,” she continued, talking a million miles a minute.

‘Then she was like, “It’s just a pencil,” and I was like, “It’s my Perfect Attendance pencil,” and then Reese jumped in and said, “Yeah, she earned it, you didn’t earn it. You were in Canada.”

‘And then I was like, “Yeah, so give me back my pencil,” and she was like, “No,” so I waited all the way until after lunch to get my pencil back.

‘I said, “Can I have my pencil?” She was like, “Yes” — and she lost my pencil in her desk,’ Taylor said, clearly completely over Lizzie’s shenanigans.

‘And then she said, “After recess,” and I was like, OK,’ she went on.

But after recess, she still didn’t get her pencil back.

‘I told the teacher. She didn’t do anything… it was just the same thing, Lizzie had my pencil. And I still don’t have it,’ she said.

At this point, her mom finally chimed in, calmly telling the little girl that it’s ‘just a pencil.’

‘It’s a Perfect. Attendance. Pencil,’ Taylor replied passionately.

‘They all do the same thing,’ her mom answered, adding that from now on Taylor should keep the pencil at home.

Just hours after Tabitha posed the clip, another social media user shared it on Twitter — where it’s racked up three million views.

Commenters have chimed in offering support to Taylor, remember just how important a beloved pencil could be at that age.

Responding to some, mom Tabitha, who is a teacher herself, said she has ‘a ton of pencils’ and plans to get Taylor her own sharpener ‘so she doesn’t have to risk it.’

‘I feel y’all. The girl is wrong for what she did, no doubt,’ she said.