Little rest for Aussies after South Africa

Australia’s white-ball stars will continue their gruelling path to the men’s T20 World Cup when they return to home shores after a long summer gap.

While Australia’s women have captivated audiences in their home World Cup campaign, the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Aaron Finch and Mitchell Starc have been somewhat off the radar on a white-ball tour of South Africa.

A nine-hour time difference for east coast audiences has contributed to making Smith and Warner’s return to South Africa a low-key event.

It has meanwhile been almost two months since Australia’s men played an international fixture at home – a situation forced by India refusing to budge on dates for the ODI series played in January.

That in turn forced Cricket Australia to push back a three-match ODI series against New Zealand which will start in Sydney on March 13, the latest finish to an international season in Australia outside World Cups since 1979.

While South Africa have opted to rest players for the current ODI series given there’s still several years until the next 50-over World Cup, Australia look unlikely to follow suit.

That spells bad news for the likes of Jhye Richardson, who ran the drinks during the T20 series and was held over for the ODIs.

Richardson was forced to withdraw from Australia’s World Cup squad last year after dislocating his shoulder while fielding.

“It’d be difficult to see any changes,” assistant coach Andrew McDonald said ahead of the seond ODI in Bloemfontein.

“He’s been added to the squad at late notice for a reason, so potentially there’s an opportunity for him to play. Kane Richardson, who has played some fantastic white-ball cricket in the last few months, he’s sitting on the bench at the moment as well.

“Jhye is probably two deep there, so there’d have to be a couple of changes potentially for him to get a look at it.”

Aaron Finch’s squad will return from South Africa next Monday and have just a few days to get their bearings before the start of the home series against the Black Caps.

A T20 tour of New Zealand follows days later. Smith, Warner, Pat Cummins and several others will then play in the IPL season which runs to the end of May.

All of those players would be expected to be called upon to play in the Test tour of Bangladesh in June and July.

Australia also have a white-ball tour of England in July followed by a number of players staying on for the inaugural season of The Hundred.

The latter stages of The Hundred are expected to clash with Australia’s home ODI series against Zimbabwe in August.

The West Indies are also slated to play matches in Australia before the T20 World Cup starts in October.