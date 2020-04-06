Live broadcast of Forbidden City tour racks up millions of views

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) — The live broadcast of a two-hour guided tour of China’s 600-year-old former imperial palace, the Forbidden City, racked up millions of views on Monday amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemic.

The live broadcast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday garnered more than 34 million views on Xinhuanet’s cloud live streaming service alone.

This comes as the site, also known as the Palace Museum since 1925, has been temporarily closed to the public for more than 70 days due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The live streaming via online platforms is the first such event about the Palace Museum during its closure, said curator Wang Xudong in a video message, which aims to enable audiences to feel the beauty of spring and architecture in the museum and learn more about traditional Chinese culture.

It ran with three two-hour slots in total, two on Sunday and one on Monday, on online platforms including Xinhuanet, People’s Daily, Douyin and Tencent News.