LIVE: CNN fires Chris Cuomo after “additional information” was discovered during an investigation.

Chris Cuomo, a CNN anchor, was fired after it was revealed that he attempted to assist his brother Andrew during his sexual harassment case.

“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense,” according to a CNN statement.

“We hired a reputable law firm to conduct the review, and we’ve fired him immediately.”

“Additional information has come to light during the course of that review.”

Regardless of the termination, we will conduct a thorough investigation.”

Cuomo, a CNN journalist and primetime host, is the brother of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who was forced to resign earlier this year after sexual assault allegations were made against him.

According to newly released documents, Chris Cuomo contacted one of his brother’s top aides, Melissa DeRosa, and offered to assist him in preparing his defense against the shock claims.

CUOMO HAS BEEN FIRED

CUOMO HAS REFUSED TO COMMENT ON THE SUSPENSION.

Chris Cuomo declined to comment on the development on Tuesday, according to CNN, the network that has placed him on suspension.

HAS CHRIS CUOMO RECEIVED WRITTEN NOTICE OF HIS SUSPENSION?

Chris Cuomo’s suspension from CNN has not been mentioned on Twitter.

He hasn’t posted anything new on the social media site since November 26.

‘I’VE NEVER HIT ANYONE.’

Chris Cuomo had previously refuted claims that he was involved in Andrew’s aides’ efforts to prevent the scandal from spreading.

“I never attacked or encouraged anyone to attack any woman who came forward,” the CNN host stated.

“I never called the press to inform them of my brother’s situation.”

“I never tried to influence or control CNN’s coverage of my family.”

He stated at the time that he had no further plans to comment.

Before cutting to commercial, the host said, “This will be my final word on it.”

“Let’s take a break,” says the narrator.

We’ll be back in a minute.”

‘I AM NOT A COUNSELOR’

“I’m not an adviser; I’m a brother,” Chris Cuomo said in May.

I couldn’t do anything because I couldn’t control myself.

“I was there to listen and give my opinion.”

“And my advice to my brother was simple and consistent: own what you’ve done, tell people what you’re going to do to be…

