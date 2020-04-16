LIVE – Coronavirus: Accor to house patients in its hotels

Posted Apr 16, 2020, 7:23 a.m.Updated on Apr 16, 2020 at 1:36 p.m.

As an increasing number of countries on the planet loosen containment measures imposed on their populations in order to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, the symbolic bar of the 2 million infected people in the world has been crossed, according to the latest data. official documents available. We also deplore 134,161 deaths, but 513,515 people are declared cured.

The United States, where Donald Trump promised to deliver his roadmap for the gradual economic recovery on Thursday, is still paying the heaviest price, with 28,326 deaths for more than 637,000 cases. With 2,569 additional deaths in 24 hours, the country displays the heaviest daily toll recorded by a country since the onset of the epidemic. There are a total of 28,326 dead on American soil now. Next come Italy (with 21,645 dead), Spain (18,579), France (17,167) and the United Kingdom (12,868).

The main information to remember > More than 2 million people are officially infected worldwide. > Several European countries are starting to ease containment measures. > In the United States, Donald Trump must present his roadmap for a gradual recovery of the economy. > Spain crosses the bar of 19,000 dead

> Red Cross warns of risk of unrest in the Middle East

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has warned of potential social and economic unrest in several countries in the Middle East, including Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon. “The Middle East is today facing the double threat of a potential mass epidemic in areas of conflict and imminent socio-economic upheaval,” said Fabrizio Carboni, ICRC director for the Near and Middle East. Orient, in a press release.

“These two crises could have very significant humanitarian consequences,” he added, calling for “emergency aid” to these countries to help them stem the spread of COVID-19 and prepare for a “potentially devastating” sequel.

> EDF announces facilities to help its customers

EDF will continue until September to supply gas and electricity to its individual debtor customers, without late payment penalties, the group announced on Thursday. For customers in difficult situations, EDF “also undertakes to relax its payment terms and schedules”.

For professionals, EDF adds that it has taken all the measures to grant deferred payment of invoices to customers eligible for the Solidarity Fund who request it, in accordance with government decisions.

> Local elected officials oppose reopening of schools on May 11

Several local elected officials have expressed their desire not to reopen schools on May 11, as announced by Emmanuel Macron in his speech on Monday, the mayor of Montpellier, for example, calling this prospect “unreasonable”. “Priority must first be given to controlling the epidemic,” says Philippe Saurel.

> More placement of migrants in Paris for two weeks

No foreigner in an irregular situation will be able to be placed in the next two weeks at the administrative detention center (CRA) of Paris, where three migrants according to associations have tested positive for coronavirus, ordered the administrative court of Paris. The authorities are also ordered to isolate and confine the people detained in this place with symptoms of the coronavirus. The authorities must maintain ‘their access to the care necessary for their state of health’.

>

The two geopolitical adversaries have each made humanitarian gestures in recent days. “President Putin believes the pandemic is the time to help each other,” he told reporters after Donald Trump said he was ready to send respirators to Russia and the shipment in April d Russian humanitarian aid to the United States.

> EasyJet ensures it can cope with the paralysis of air traffic

Thanks to “decisive actions”, EasyJet “is well positioned to resist prolonged immobilization of planes on the ground,” said its general manager Johan Lundgren in a press release. The group, like others in Europe, had to cancel the overwhelming majority of its flights due to the pandemic which is causing the confinement of billions of people and travel restrictions.

EasyJet explains that it now has sufficient cash to cash in a fixed asset even if it were to last nine months, which would then cost it 3 billion pounds of cash. For this, EasyJet obtained 2 billion pounds of financing, including a loan of 600 million pounds from the Treasury and the Bank of England as part of the emergency fund to support the coronavirus.

> Japan in a state of emergency

Worried about the multiplication of coronavirus cases in regions so far little affected, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will allow local authorities to organize containments throughout the territory.

Since April 7, this exceptional measure, which allows local authorities to suggest confinements to businesses and residents, applies to the cities of Tokyo and Osaka as well as to 5 other highly populated geographic areas. It will now concern the 47 prefectures of the archipelago and will be in place until May 6.

> Twenty sailors from the CDG aircraft carrier still hospitalized

Twenty sailors from the carrier strike group formed around the Charles-de-Gaulle aircraft carrier contaminated by the coronavirus are still hospitalized. With the exception of one of them, placed in intensive care, their condition does not inspire concern.

The latest assessment of the Ministry of Armies had reported Wednesday evening of 31 sailors hospitalized at the Sainte-Anne army training hospital in Toulon (south), including one in intensive care.

> The coming weeks will be “critical” warns WHO

Europe is currently at the heart of the cyclone of the COVID-19 pandemic, with nearly a million cases, said the regional director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Europe on Thursday. “The number of cases in the region continues to climb. In the past ten days, the number of cases reported in Europe has doubled to almost one million, “said Hans Kluge.

This means that almost half of the cases recorded worldwide are concentrated in Europe, where the epidemic has left 84,000 dead, said Hans Kluge. “There is no fast track for a return to normal,” he warned.

> Consultations down 44% among general practitioners

Consultations have fallen by 44% among general practitioners and by 71% among specialists since the start of the coronavirus crisis, according to figures published Thursday by the medical appointment booking platform Doctolib. “The frequentation of offices has collapsed since the beginning of the epidemic,” said Doctolib in a press release, which mentions “a massive phenomenon of renouncing care” since the introduction of confinement.

Heard Wednesday by the Senate Social Affairs Committee, Director of Health Insurance Nicolas Revel also reported a sharp drop in consultations, around 40% for general practitioners and 50% for specialists .

> Spain crosses the bar of 19,000 dead

Spain has registered 551 deaths from the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll of the epidemic on its territory to 19,130 ​​dead, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

This number of daily deaths is higher than that of the previous day (523) but remains comparable to those of the last days. The total number of people infected in Spain now stands at 182,816 against 177,633 Wednesday.

> ECB ready to act to avoid fragmentation of the euro area

The ECB “stands ready to adjust all its instruments if necessary […] to avoid a fragmentation that could handicap the smooth transmission of our monetary policy, “said Thursday Isabel Schnabel, member of the board of the institution.

Italian government bond yields have risen sharply in recent days. The gap with German yields, benchmarks for the euro area, has widened, the differences between finance ministers of the euro area having rekindled fears of lasting divisions within the bloc.

> Iran approaches 5,000 dead

The toll of the new coronavirus epidemic in Iran has increased by 92 dead for a total of 4,869 deaths, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday. A total of 77,995 people were infected with the new coronavirus in the country.

> The writer Luis Sepulveda died from the Covid-19

The committed Chilean writer, forced into exile under the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, died at the age of 70 in Spain of the Covid-19, announced his publishing house.

“The writer Luis Sepulveda died in Oviedo. The Tusquets Editores team deeply regrets its loss, ”the Spanish editorial group wrote in a press release.

> Antibodies in 3% of the population in the Netherlands?

A study of blood donors in the Netherlands suggests that around 3% of them have developed antibodies against the new coronavirus, which could provide an indication of the proportion of the population who have already been infected.

“From this figure, we can calculate that several hundred thousand people”, out of a total population of 17 million, have developed these molecules of the immune system in response to infection by the coronavirus, explained the director of the National Institute of Health (RIVM), Jaap van Dissel.

> Accor to house patients in its hotels

The hotel group has announced that it will welcome people infected with the coronavirus, asymptomatic or slightly sick, this evening in some of its hotels located in Ile-de-France.

“Yesterday evening, the AP-HP decided with local authorities, […] launch three pilots today in Ile-de-France (Aubervilliers, Bichat, Pitié Salpêtrière). We were asked if we could already make hotels available this evening to accommodate people who are asymptomatically or weakly infected with the virus but who are contaminating. And so we will welcome them this evening, explained its CEO Sébastien Bazin, on France Inter.

> New York could lose half a million jobs

New York City will face a surge in unemployment in the coming months. The retail, food and entertainment industries will be hit hard.

The decline in the city’s main tax sources could mean a combined deficit of $ 9.7 billion in revenues. About 2.9 billion of this deficit will come from fiscal year 2020, and an additional 6.7 billion from 2021.

> Amazon does not know when its warehouses will reopen

Frédéric Duval, the managing director of Amazon France, declared that he was unable to provide a reopening date for the group’s warehouses in France at this stage.

French justice has summoned Tuesday the giant of the online business to restrict its activity to essential products within 24 hours, the time that an assessment of professional risks can be conducted. Asked about this on RTL, the manager also confirmed the group’s intention to appeal this decision.

> Asian growth stalled?

Zero growth in Asia, the event has not been observed for almost 60 years. However, this is the scenario favored by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The continent’s GDP, which has grown continuously since 1963 – even during the Asian financial crisis of 1997 (+ 1.3%) and that of 2008 (+ 4.7%) – should this time remain at a standstill.

> Jeff Bezos’ fortune swells during the pandemic

Thanks to his participation in Amazon, which breaks stock market records, the boss of the American giant sees his fortune increase significantly. Now 138 billion, it has jumped 20% in four months.

It must be said that since the beginning of the crisis, in a period of containment, Amazon has faced a surge in demand. Households do not hesitate to use virtual distributors, while most of the “non-essential” businesses are closed.

> Sudden stop to business start-ups in France

Company creations in France collapsed by 25.5% in March, according to INSEE, which explains this fall by the fallout from the coronavirus and the measures taken to try to stem the epidemic.

“In the context of the spread of the Covid-19 virus, then the confinement of the population, the creations of conventional businesses collapsed (-30% after + 0.8% in February) and the registrations of micro-entrepreneurs decrease sharply (-19.6% after -7.5%) “, explains the statistics institute.

> Links must be re-established between Ehpad residents and their relatives, according to the Korian group

The chief executive officer of the Korian retirement homes group, Sophie Boissard, believes, in an interview with Le Figaro, that “we must collectively be able to find solutions that allow everyone to be safe while restoring a minimum of ties social relations between our residents and their relatives ”.

“It could be open-air visits, outside the walls, why not in the presence of volunteers who would be tested. We have to think about it house by house, ”she says.

> The number of new cases in Germany still on the rise

The number of new confirmed cases of coronavirus contamination in Germany was up on Thursday (+2,866) for the second consecutive day, bringing the total number to 130,450 in the country since the start of the epidemic, according to data published by l ‘Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

The number of deaths in Germany linked to this epidemic also increased in the space of 24 hours: 315 additional deaths bringing the total to 3,569 people.

> BioMérieux’s turnover boosted by demand for respiratory tests

The in vitro diagnostic specialist saw his turnover boosted in the first quarter by the “exceptional” demand for respiratory tests linked to the coronavirus pandemic but warned that the health crisis would have a negative impact on other areas of its activity and abandoned its financial targets for 2020.

Over the first three months of the year, turnover increased by 21.5% to 769 million euros. Excluding currency and scope effects, business growth was 20%. The molecular biology division saw its turnover increase by 67% over the period, driven by demand for respiratory panels and pneumonia in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

> Elior will not pay a dividend and its managers will lower their remuneration

The collective catering group’s board of directors announces that it will not pay a dividend for its 2019-2020 fiscal year.

At the same time, Gille Cojan, the group’s president and Philippe Guillemeont, the managing director, decided to reduce their remuneration by 25% “throughout the duration of the crisis”. The group directors made the same decision for the 2019-2020 financial year.

> Asia in zero growth

Asian economic growth should remain stuck at 0% in 2020 for the first time in 60 years, estimates the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a report published on Thursday.

Although Asia seems to be doing better than other regions suffering from economic contractions, forecasts for 2020 are poor, including in relation to the global financial crisis (4.7%) and the Asian financial crisis (1, 3%), notes the IMF.

> Beijing relations still strained with Washington and Paris

Washington and Beijing have pledged to cooperate to fight the Covid-19, despite tensions that are still very high. The American administration accuses the Chinese government of having “concealed” the seriousness of the epidemic when it first appeared and froze the American contribution to the World Health Organization.

Relations are also strained between Paris and Beijing after the publication, on the website of the Chinese Embassy in France, of an unsigned article commenting bluntly on the Western response and the attitude of France towards the pandemic.

During a parliamentary hearing with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, several senators expressed their dismay at this article which suggests that caregivers in Western retirement homes have abandoned their work, leaving residents to die. The Chinese ambassador to France was summoned Tuesday to explain himself to the Quai d’Orsay, but the article complained of is still on the embassy’s website.

> In France, longer confinement for people at risk

Emmanuel Macron has set May 11 as the start of deconfinement. Jean-François Delfraissy, who chairs the Covid-19 scientific council with the government, said on Wednesday that vulnerable people should stay at home beyond this date. Some 18 million people are affected.

> Multiplication of deconfinement measures

Denmark has decided to reopen its schools in half of the municipalities, after a month of closure. All establishments are expected to be open by April 20. Finland announced Wednesday the immediate lifting of roadblocks around Helsinki and its region, keeping restrictions in force in the country. While in Lithuania, from this Thursday, some stores may reopen, provided that direct contact with the customer does not exceed 20 minutes. Iceland is also going in the same direction and from May 4, hairdressers but also museums in particular will be allowed to reopen.

For its part, Germany will reopen certain stores and, from May 4, its schools and high schools, but strongly recommends the wearing of masks in stores and public transport. Large gatherings will remain prohibited until at least August 31.

Neighboring Austria, meanwhile, has announced that professional athletes will be able to return to training before the end of April. Farther from Europe, part of the population will be able to return to work next week.

In Belgium, if the confinement has been extended until May 3, garden centers and DIY stores will reopen while residents living in nursing or care homes or in centers for the disabled will again be able to receive visits from a relative.