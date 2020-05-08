LIVE – Coronavirus: pandemic provokes “an avalanche of hatred and xenophobia”, laments the UN chief

UN

The Covid-19 pandemic generates “an avalanche of hatred and xenophobia”, UN chief Antonio Guterres denounced in a press release Friday, without citing countries or individuals but calling for “resolute action” to end it.

“We designate scapegoats, we maintain fear. Hatred for foreigners spreads on the internet and in the streets. Conspiracy theories of an anti-Semitic nature proliferate and Muslims are victims of attacks linked to Covid-19”, he adds.

According to him, “migrants and refugees have been accused of spreading the virus and have been denied access to medical care”, while “the repugnant idea that one could sacrifice” the elderly, among more vulnerable, “began to spread”.

“Journalists, whistleblowers, health professionals, aid workers and human rights defenders are targeted simply because they do their jobs,” said the UN secretary general.