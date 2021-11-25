Live coverage of the Ahmaud Arbery trial verdict – Mom speaks out about her jogging son after Travis McMichael and William Bryan were found GUILTY.

After Travis McMichael and William Bryan were found GUILTY, Ahmaud Arbery’s mother broke her silence about her jogging son.

On Wednesday, three men charged with Ahmaud Arbery’s murder were found guilty of his murder, and Arbery’s mother has spoken out about the verdict.

Gregory McMichael, 65, his son Travis McMichael, 35, and their friend William ‘Roddie’ Bryan, 52, were all found guilty. Arbery’s mother wept as the verdict was read aloud.

“We’ve now had two Thanksgivings without Ahmaud.

At the same time, I am grateful.

Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery’s mother, told The Associated Press on Thursday that “this is the first Thanksgiving we are saying we got justice for Ahmaud.”

When Gregory’s first guilty charge was read, the courtroom erupted in applause, forcing the judge to put the verdict announcement on hold for the time being.

Protesters chanted Arbery’s name outside the courthouse to celebrate the decision.

When a video of Arbery’s death went viral months later, it sparked outrage across the country.

All three defendants had pleaded not guilty and now face the possibility of spending the rest of their lives in prison.

PART THREE OF WHO IS GREGORY MCMICHAEL

Gregory McMichael lost his certification from the council again in February 2019, months before he retired, for failing to complete the required training in 2018, according to the Guardian.

He was reassigned to work as a staff liaison in the Camden county district attorney’s office after being stripped of his law enforcement duties, but he was not allowed to keep his badge or carry a weapon.

In June of this year, McMichael announced his retirement.

According to Insider, Glynn County’s assistant Human Resources director, Dwayne Pollock, the office “found no record of discipline or complaints” related to McMichael’s career.

McMichael was involved in a “previous prosecution of Ahmaud Arbery,” according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Arbery was sentenced to five years probation on a weapons charge when he was in high school, according to the newspaper.

CONTINUED: WHO IS GREGORY MCMICHAEL?

“McMichael had his department-issued firearm, his badge, and any other card identifying him as a deputy sheriff or District Attorney’s Office investigator taken away in 2014,” according to a personnel memo cited by News4Jax.

“He was told he couldn’t serve subpoenas or work in the field until the issues were resolved,” the report continued.

McMichael applied for a training waiver, stating that he had two heart attacks between 2005 and 2009.

According to News4Jax, his wife had also been diagnosed with cancer, and the couple had filed for bankruptcy due to “overwhelming” medical bills.

McMichael’s training waiver was granted in 2014 after his boss spoke to the council on his behalf, allowing him to keep his job as chief investigator for…

