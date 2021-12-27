Live coverage of the Elizabeth Holmes trial – The fate of the former CEO of Theranos hangs in the balance as jurors deliberate for a fourth day.

The fate of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes hangs in the balance as jurors deliberate for a fourth day in the Elizabeth Holmes trial.

The jury deliberations in the trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes are now in their second week.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission charged Holmes and Theranos’ former president, Ramesh Balwani, with defrauding investors by taking over (dollar)700 million while advertising a false product in March 2018.

Theranos, a Silicon Valley biotech firm that claimed to have invented groundbreaking medical testing equipment, was once valued at (dollar)10 billion.

With just a few drops of blood, the diagnostics company promised faster and cheaper results than traditional labs.

The miracle machines, however, are said to have failed despite years of hype and billions of dollars invested.

Holmes is accused of defrauding investors into funding Theranos Inc., according to prosecutors.

Holmes is said to have known about it but continued to deceive investors, doctors, and patients in order to raise more than (dollar)700 million.

Kevin Downey, Holmes’ lawyer, told the judge that his client “acted in good faith and was propelled by ambition and optimism.”

Holmes “believed she was building a technology that would change the world,” according to Downey.

Last week, the jury deliberated for three days before adjourning for the holiday weekend on Thursday afternoon.

Holmes faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Elizabeth Holmes live blog…

What exactly is Theranos?

At the age of 19, Elizabeth Holmes founded the blood-testing company.

She marketed the company’s technology as a less expensive way to perform dozens of blood tests with just a finger prick and a few droplets of blood.

In response to her fear of needles, Holmes founded the company.

Who is Elizabeth Holmes, and what is her background?

Elizabeth Holmes is a former American businesswoman who founded and ran the now-defunct health technology company Theranos.

She was born in Washington, D.C., in 1984, but grew up in Houston, Texas.

She became interested in computer programming during her school years.

She later studied chemical engineering at Stanford University.

She also worked at the Singapore Genome Institute’s laboratory during this time.