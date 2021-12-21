LIVE coverage of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial – Closing arguments in the Epstein ‘Madam’ case are delivered as the jury deliberates.

On Monday afternoon, closing arguments in the Jeffrey Epstein “Madam” case were delivered.

During the trial, the prosecution characterized Ghislaine Maxwell as a dangerous and sophisticated predator, while her defense argued that she is an “innocent woman.”

Jeffrey Epstein could not have preyed on teenage girls for more than a decade without the help of the British socialite, whom she described as the “lady of the house” as Epstein abused girls at a New York mansion, a Florida estate, and a New Mexico ranch, according to Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe.

Moe told jurors, “Ghislaine Maxwell was dangerous.”

Prosecutors failed to prove any charges beyond a reasonable doubt, according to defense attorney Laura Menninger.

Maxwell was also described as “an innocent woman wrongfully accused of crimes she did not commit” by her.

Maxwell faces up to 80 years in prison if he is convicted on all charges.

Maxwell refutes all charges.

The jury will reconvene on Tuesday, December 21 at 9 a.m.

A total of two dozen witnesses for the prosecution testified.

24 prosecution witnesses testified before closing arguments.

Four of the witnesses were women who claimed Epstein had abused them with the help of Maxwell.

“These women know what happened to their own bodies,” prosecutor Alison Moe told the jury.

“Your instincts tell you that being abused is something you’ll never forget.”

When did the jury start deliberating?

After approximately six hours of closing arguments, the jury in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial began deliberating on Monday afternoon.

After two prosecutors and a defense lawyer made closing arguments, the jury received the case just minutes before 5 p.m.

It’s the culmination of a 12-day trial.

‘It deceives them into falling into a trap.’

“A single middle-aged man who invites a teenage girl to visit his ranch, to come to his house, to fly to New York is creepy,” prosecutor Alison Moe told the jury.

“However, when that man is accompanied by a posh, smiling, respectable, age-appropriate woman, everything becomes legitimate.”

“And when that woman encourages those girls to massage that man, when she acts as if it’s perfectly normal for him to touch those girls.”

“It tricks them into falling into a trap.”

It enables him to turn off the alarm clock.”

What did Alison Moe, the prosecutor, have to say?

According to CNN, prosecutor Alison Moe said on Monday, “Maxwell and Epstein were a wealthy couple who used their privilege to prey on kids from struggling families.”

“The way they chose these girls indicates that they were targeting vulnerable children,” she continued.

