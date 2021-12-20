LIVE coverage of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial – Closing arguments in the Jeffrey Epstein ‘Madam’ case are set to begin TODAY in court.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial is coming to a close as her legal team prepares for closing arguments, despite her continued denial of “abuse” allegations.

Maxwell appeared before a judge in an unprecedented Saturday morning conference after the defense rested on Friday, discussing with her defense team how to describe the elements ahead of her next trial date.

Her legal team and the prosecution met to discuss not only jury deliberation instructions, but also how the case would be described in her next trial.

This includes the judge’s approval of the 59-year-old’s request to be addressed as “Ms.

“Maxwell,” not “the defendant,” is the correct term.

Maxwell has decided not to testify in her trial because she is “too fragile” to do so, according to reports.

Maxwell faces up to 80 years in prison if he is convicted on all charges.

Maxwell refutes all charges.

What charges does Maxwell face, according to the 17-page indictment?

Maxwell was accused of grooming and befriending victims, normalizing inappropriate behavior, being present during abuse to put victims at ease, encouraging victims to accept Epstein’s help, and encouraging victims to engage in sexual activity and participating herself, according to the 17-page indictment.

Maxwell was at the “heart of his sex trafficking ring,” according to one accuser, Jennifer Araoz.

Maxwell could face up to 80 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

All of the accusations against Maxwell are false.

Why isn’t the Ghislaine Maxwell trial being broadcast on television?

This is due to the fact that different jurisdictions have different rules when it comes to courtroom publicity – and broadcasting.

Recent trials have been televised, such as Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal in Wisconsin and three men’s convictions in Georgia for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

Maxwell’s trial will be held in federal court, which has different jurisdictional rules than the two previous cases.

A federal court has some rules that allow some cameras in civil cases, but the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure Rule 53 has prohibited broadcasting criminal cases since 1946.

However, some to most state and criminal courts have allowed trial broadcasts on a case-by-case basis, which has enraged some.

Many people complained that broadcasting trials made cases drag on longer than they needed to, and that it encouraged grandstanding from lawyers, judges, and witnesses who knew they were in front of a national audience.

Maxwell’s brother believes Epstein was assassinated.

Ian Maxwell, Ghislaine’s brother, claimed that the accused…

