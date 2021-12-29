LIVE coverage of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial verdict – How the ‘GMax’ essay exposes Jeffrey Epstein and’madam’s’ sex trafficking relationship

Ghislaine Maxwell trial verdict LIVE – How ‘GMax’ essay exposes Jeffrey Epstein and’madam’s’ sex trafficking relationship

Prosecutors say Ghislaine Maxwell wrote a brief essay under the pen name “GMax” in 2002 that details her close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

When FBI agents raided Epstein’s New York City townhouse after his arrest in July 2019, they discovered it on a hard drive along with several photos of the couple, but Maxwell’s lawyers dispute who actually wrote it.

According to Bloomberg, GMax wrote in the piece, “Jeffrey and Ghislaine have been together, a couple, for the last 11 years.”

“They’re rarely apart, contrary to popular belief, and I almost always see them together.”

As deliberations in Maxwell’s trial continue on Wednesday, the essay appears to show Maxwell and Epstein were close.

Judge Alison Nathan requested that the jury deliberate until at least 6 p.m. on Tuesday, citing a recent uptick in Covid-19 cases in New York City, and warned that they might have to deliberate until New Year’s Eve.

Jurors asked the judge for the legal definition of “enticement,” transcripts of testimony, colored highlighters, post-it notes, and a whiteboard earlier this week.

Maxwell’s top charge, sex-trafficking, carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, with the socialite facing up to 80 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

She refutes each and every charge leveled against her.

The jury has requested that the trial end at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to NBC News Correspondent Tom Winter, jurors in the Ghislaine Maxwell case requested to end deliberations at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and resume at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The note stated, “Our deliberations are moving along and making progress.”

Continued, in her own words

Maxwell told the Mail on Sunday in her first interview since being arrested that she has been held in “inhumane” solitary confinement for the entire time.

Maxwell, who is accused of assisting in the recruitment of teenage girls for abuse by billionaire financier Epstein, denies sex trafficking charges.

“I used to shower every day,” she explained, “but I’ve stopped because of the creepy guards who stand close by and stare at me the entire time.”

According to her own words

Maxwell spoke out from her jail cell ahead of her trial, alleging that “creepy” guards keep an eye on her while she uses the restroom.

“I used to go to the loo with an open sewer drain and a friendly rat would regularly visit,” she told the Mail on Sunday.

“I informed the guards, but nothing was done until the rat popped out and charged a terrified guard.

“The sewer drain had finally been covered.”

Complaints about Maxwell’s detention

