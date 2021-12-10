Live coverage of the Jussie Smollett verdict – After the jury’s first day of deliberations in the ‘hoax’ case, a decision is ‘expected TODAY.’

Jussie Smollett verdict LIVE – After the jury’s first day of deliberations in the ‘hoax’ case, a decision is expected TODAY.

After the jury’s first day of deliberations on Wednesday, a decision in the Jussie Smollett trial is expected on Thursday.

Smollett, a former Empire actor, is accused of staging a racist, anti-gay attack against himself in downtown Chicago in order to gain attention.

Smollett repeatedly denied the attack was staged while on the witness stand earlier this week, telling a prosecutor that “there was no hoax on my part” and that two brothers who testified against him are “liars.”

Smollett and prosecutor Dan Webb clashed over the use of the N-word in another tense moment.

Webb had read the messages from Smollett’s messages, prompting the actor to request that he not do it.

Smollett, 39, is charged with six counts of felony disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report about the alleged attack with three different officers.

He could face up to three years in prison, but experts say if convicted, Smollett will most likely be sentenced to probation and community service.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Jussie Smollett live blog…

No decision has been reached yet.

The jury has yet to announce their decision in the case.

Since yesterday, the jury has been debating the case.

Jussie Smollett’s courtroom sketch

Some are questioning whether the courtroom sketch of Jussie Smollett is accurate.

Why does Jussie Smollett’s courtroom sketch look nothing like him? pic.twitter.comtPfOVOqmqJ

Smollett has the backing of Black Lives Matter.

On Wednesday, the activist group issued a statement in support of Jussie Smollett.

“We can never trust police, particularly the Chicago Police Department (CPD), over Jussie Smollett, a Black man who has been courageously present, visible, and vocal in the struggle for Black freedom,” the statement reads.

We must courageously love and protect one another as they move into closing arguments in the (hashtag)JussieSmollettTrial, and always remember that POLICE LIE We love you Jussie! (hashtag)JussieSmollett(hashtag)PoliceLie(hashtag)[email protected]:t.coGzA5F9m652

Jussie Smollett’s net worth is unknown.

Despite his departure from the FOX hit series Empire, Jussie Smollett has amassed a sizable net worth.

Smollett’s net worth is estimated to be (dollar)500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Smollett stated that he “doesn’t trust cops.”

According to the New York Post, the Empire star claimed that he didn’t want to call the cops because he “didn’t trust” them at the time of the “attack.”

He also expressed concern about how the “attack” might have affected his career.

“I want to…,” the 39-year-old said in court.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

Why does the courtroom sketch look nothing like Jussie Smollett? pic.twitter.com/tPfOVOqmqJ — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 7, 2021