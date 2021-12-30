Live coverage of the Superior, Colorado fire evacuation – ‘Life-threatening’ grass fires erupt in Boulder County, forcing residents to flee.

WILDFIRES in Boulder County, Colorado, forced a town to evacuate entirely.

According to reports, seven wildfires erupted in the Boulder area on Thursday, fueled by strong winds gusting over 50 mph, according to Wildfire Today.

According to Fox31KDVR, the town of Superior has been evacuated, and some Boulder neighborhoods have followed suit.

The National Weather Service in DenverBoulder tweeted that the fires have created a life-threatening situation in the Superior and Louisville areas, urging people to “gather more information and please be prepared to evacuate immediately” due to the “fast-moving fires.”

One wind gust was recorded at 110 miles per hour, according to the Denver Channel, and there are multiple fires burning in the area.

What happened to the fires?

