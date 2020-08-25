Live COVID-19 updates: 6 more U.S. soldiers in S.Korea test positive for COVID-19

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

– – – –

WELLINGTON — The COVID-19 restrictions in New Zealand’s largest city Auckland will continue at the current Alert Level 3 until Sunday night, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday.

Wearing masks are also mandatory from Monday on public transport, said the prime minister.

– – – –

SEOUL — Six more U.S. soldiers in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19 amid the rising worry about a recent surge in locally confirmed cases, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday.

The USFK said in a statement that six USFK service members were confirmed with the virus after arriving in South Korea between Aug. 10 and 21.

– – – –

BEIJING — A total of 14 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league clubs have chosen to execute the Priority Right to renew foreign players’ contracts, the league’s governing body announced on Monday.

23 foreign players are in the list revealed by the CBA League (Beijing) Sports Co., Ltd., including Guangdong Southern Tigers’ CBA title-winning member Sonny Weems. His teammate Marshon Brooks, who was confirmed as an asymptomatic COVID-19 case right after entering China last month, is also included in the list.

– – – –

ULAN BATOR — Around 18,400 Mongolian nationals stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 outbreak have been brought back home so far, the Mongolian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Mongolia has evacuated a total of 18,392 nationals on chartered flights and buses or trains from 53 countries across the globe," Lkhanaajav Munkhtushig, director general of the consular department at the ministry, told a press conference.