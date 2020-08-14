Live COVID-19 Updates: Belarus reports 105 new cases, total reaches 69,308

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

– – – –

MINSK — Belarus reported 105 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking its total to 69,308, according to the country’s health ministry.

There have been 274 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 66,452, the ministry added.

So far, 603 people have died of the disease in the country, including four over the past 24 hours, it said.

– – – –

BISHKEK — The number of COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan has risen to 41,373 as health authorities confirmed 304 more infections on Friday.

The Republican headquarters on COVID-19 said that four patients have died from the coronavirus over the past day, bringing the death toll to 1,491, while 304 others were cured and discharged from hospitals, increasing the total recoveries to 33,622.

– – – –

BANJUL — Gambian Ministry of Health reported 67 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,623 in the tiny West African country.

According to the ministry, out of the 139 tests results received from two labs, 67 were identified as new contaminations.

– – – –

WINDHOEK — Namibia on Friday recorded 182 positive COVID-19 cases, the highest daily increase since the virus was reported in the country on March 14 this year.

In a statement, Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula said the figure brings the number of positive cases to 3,726 with most cases recorded in Windhoek and Walvis Bay.

The country also recorded a record number of recoveries with 1,494.

– – – –

TRIPOLI — The National Center for Disease Control of Libya on Friday reported 439 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country so far to 7,050.

The center said in a statement earlier on Friday that it received a total of 2,338 suspected samples, of which 439 tested positive, adding that 38 patients have recovered while 3 died.

– – – –

GUANGZHOU — A woman in the city of Lufeng, south China’s Guangdong Province, has been confirmed as a COVID-19 patient, the provincial health commission said on Friday.

The patient worked at Freshippo store in the Luohu District of Shenzhen, and was diagnosed in her home city Lufeng when she returned by bus on Aug. 6, the commission said.

– – – –

HONG KONG — Hong Kong on Friday revised down the official forecast on the gross domestic product (GDP) for this year weighed on by the COVID-19 outbreak, but pledged more efforts to help the economy bounce back after the epidemic is brought under control.

Andrew Au, an economist of the government of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), predicted the GDP would drop 6 percent to 8 percent year-on-year in 2020 as the economic outlook is still highly uncertain.

– – – –

DHAKA — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh reached 271,881 on Friday as over 2,700 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the figure reported by the DGHS under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 2,766 new COVID-19 positive cases and 34 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh. Enditem