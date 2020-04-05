Live COVID-19 updates: Chinese mainland reports 31 new confirmed cases

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) — The world is now in a battle against COVID-19, a disease caused by a previously unknown coronavirus that has spread to over 200 countries and regions.

The following are the updates on the contagious disease.

– – – –

BEIJING — Chinese health authority said Friday it received reports of 31 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, of which 29 were imported.

Two new domestic cases were reported — one in Liaoning Province and one in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said.

– – – –

WUHAN — No new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported Thursday in central China’s Hubei Province, said the National Health Commission Friday.

The province saw four new deaths, which were all reported in the provincial capital of Wuhan on Thursday.

– – – –

HANOI — Vietnam’s Ministry of Health on Friday morning confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total confirmed cases in the country to 233.

The six new cases, all Vietnamese, included five people recently returning from abroad and a worker of a company providing service to the Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital, following a number of workers at the company being confirmed to be infected.

– – – –

SEOUL — South Korea’s reported cases of the COVID-19 topped 10,000 as of midnight Friday local time as 86 more cases were confirmed for the past 24 hours.

The number of infections here totaled 10,062, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). The KCDC has updated the data once a day.

– – – –

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump has tested negative for COVID-19 for a second time, the White House announced on Thursday.

In a memo, White House physician Sean Conley said Trump tested again for the virus earlier in the day, “utilizing a new, rapid point-of-care test capability.”