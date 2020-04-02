Live COVID-19 updates: COVID-19 death toll tops 200 in Brazil, cases in U.S. surge to more than 188,000

BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) — The world is now in a battle against COVID-19, a disease caused by a previously unknown coronavirus that has spread to over 200 countries and regions.

The following are the updates on the contagious illness.

– – – –

RIO DE JANEIRO — The number of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in Brazil has hit 201 with a rise of 42 in 24 hours, the country’s health ministry announced on Tuesday.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased 1,138 on Monday to 5,717.

– – – –

QUITO — Ecuador and Colombia have witnessed a surge in infections and deaths from COVID-19, registering 274 and 108 daily new cases on Tuesday respectively.

As of Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases reached 2,240, including 75 deaths, in Ecuador, one of the South American nations hardest-hit by COVID-19.

– – – –

WASHINGTON — The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has surged to more than 188,000, according to a new tally from Johns Hopkins University (JHU) on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday night, the United States, which is leading the world in terms of confirmed cases, has reported 188,172 infections, along with 3,873 deaths, showed the tally updated by the university’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

– – – –

KINSHASA — The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) registered a total of 109 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, according to the National Institute of Biomedical Research (INRB).

According to the INRB, 11 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday, including seven locally transmitted cases and four imported cases.

– – – –

HANOI — Vietnam’s Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that five more local citizens had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 212.

The five cases include three people recently returning from Russia, the United States and Thailand, and two people related to Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital, which is in connection with a number of confirmed cases.

– – – –

PHNOM PENH — Two more COVID-19 patients in Cambodia have recovered, bringing the total number of patients cured in the kingdom to 25, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH) on Wednesday.

The latest recovered patients are a 30-year-old Cambodian man and a 61-year-old Malaysian man, who were discharged from the Kep provincial hospital in southwest Kep province on Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement.

– – – –

WARSAW — A plane from China carrying protective gear for Polish medical services to fight the coronavirus epidemic has landed in Warsaw, the press office of the Polish Foreign Ministry said Tuesday in a statement.

According to the Twitter account of the Chinese Ambassador to Poland Liu Guangyuan, within the framework of Chinese humanitarian aid, the Chinese government provided 10,000 COVID-19 test kits, as well as 20,000 N95 respirators, 5,000 protective suits, 5,000 medical goggles and other protective materials needed in the fight against the coronavirus.