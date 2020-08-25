Live COVID-19 updates: Ethiopia’s confirmed cases reached 40,671

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

– – – –

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil on Sunday reported it registered 494 deaths from COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, the lowest number of fatalities in a single day since May 31.

According to the Ministry of Health, the figure brought the total death toll to 114,744.

– – – –

SANTIAGO — Chile’s Ministry of Health on Sunday reported a total of 397,665 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection and 10,852 deaths from the disease.

According to the ministry, in the previous 24 hours, tests detected 1,942 new cases and 60 more patients died.

– – – –

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 40,671 after 1,638 new cases were confirmed on Sunday, the country’s Ministry of Health said.

The ministry said in a statement that 16 more patients succumbed to illnesses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the East African country to 678.

– – – –

NAIROBI — Kenya on Sunday hailed China for the support it has provided to strengthen the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rashid Aman, chief administrative secretary of the Ministry of Health, said that the Chinese government and organizations have supported Kenya in terms of donating critical medical supplies to boost response to the pandemic.

– – – –

CAIRO — Egypt confirmed on Sunday 103 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total cases registered in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic to 97,340, said the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, 19 patients died from the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 5,262, while 809 others were cured and discharged from hospitals, increasing the recovered cases to 65,927, the ministry’s spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement.

– – – –

ANKARA — Turkey’s number of COVID-19 cases increased by 1,217 to 258,249 on Sunday, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Meanwhile, 19 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 6,121, Koca tweeted. The number of severe cases is still increasing, he said, noting that the rate of pneumonia patients is at the limit of control. Enditem