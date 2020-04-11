Live COVID-19 updates: Hundreds of U.S. nationals repatriated from S. Africa, China’s Hubei reports no increase in cases

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) — The world is now in a battle against COVID-19, a disease caused by a previously unknown coronavirus that has spread to over 200 countries and regions.

The following are the updates on the contagious disease.

– – – –

CAPE TOWN — Hundreds of U.S. nationals were repatriated from South Africa on Thursday, with more to fly home the next day, the U.S. embassy said.

In the repatriation operation, all passengers were screened for COVID-19 symptoms by South African health authorities before boarding, and all airport, airline, and U.S. diplomatic mission personnel followed all recommended protocols for personal protection and distancing, it added.

– – – –

WUHAN — No new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported Thursday in central China’s Hubei Province, the provincial health commission said Friday.

On Thursday, the province saw one new death, which was reported in the provincial capital Wuhan.

– – – –

LISBON– The Bank of China (BOC) has donated 216,000 pieces of medical supplies to the Portuguese health authorities to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lisbon Branch of BOC said on Thursday.

The medical supplies, including surgical masks, protective gowns, goggles and gloves, were purchased from China jointly by the Lisbon branch and the Guangdong branch with the help of BOC headquarters, and were shipped from Guangzhou to the northern city of Porto in two batches, the BOC said in a statement.

– – – –

WASHINGTON — A clinical trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, for the treatment of adults hospitalized with COVID-19 has begun in the United States, according to a release of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Thursday.

The first participants have enrolled in the trial at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Tennessee.

The blinded, placebo-controlled randomized clinical trial aims to enroll more than 500 adults who are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 or in an emergency department with anticipated hospitalization.

– – – –

BRUSSELS — Eurogroup finance ministers agreed Thursday night on a financial package worth half a trillion euros to combat the fallouts from coronavirus, but without the so-called Eurobonds.

The ministers’ meeting endorsed a proposal from the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union (EU), which is called Support to mitigate Unemployment Risks in an Emergency (SURE).

– – – –

UNITED NATIONS — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for unity of the Security Council over the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The engagement of the Security Council will be critical to mitigate the peace and security implications of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he told the council in a virtual briefing. “Indeed, a signal of unity and resolve from the council would count for a lot at this anxious time.”

– – – –

GENEVA — The fatality rate of COVID-19 is estimated to be 10 times higher than influenza, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said here on Thursday.

Speaking at a Mission briefing on COVID-19 from Geneva, the WHO chief said that so far, more than 1.3 million people have been infected, and almost 80,000 people have lost their lives.

“This pandemic is much more than a health crisis. It requires a whole-of-government and whole-of-society response,” he said.