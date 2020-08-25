Live COVID-19 updates: India’s COVID-19 tally rises to 3,106,348, deaths to 57,542

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

– – – –

NEW DELHI — India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 3,106,348, and the death toll surged to 57,542 on Monday, said the latest data released by the federal health ministry.

As many as 61,408 new cases and 836 deaths were reported during the past 24 hours.

According to the data, there are still 710,771 active cases across India, even as 23,38,035 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.

– – – –

URUMQI — No new confirmed COVID-19 cases or asymptomatic cases were reported in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Sunday, the regional health commission said in its daily report.

A total of 15 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital on Sunday after recovery, and 12 asymptomatic cases were released from medical observation, according to the commission.

– – – –

VIENTIANE — The Lao Federation of Trade Unions will continue to inspect factories in Lao capital Vientiane and the provinces to assess the ways in which the COVID-19 outbreak has affected workers and draw up plans to assist them.

Lao officials will collect data on the number of people who are now unemployed, which is expected to be high. The figures will be submitted to the government so that solutions can be considered and people provided with new jobs where possible.

– – – –

SANTO DOMINGO — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Dominican Republic rose to 91,161 on Sunday after tests detected 600 new infections in the previous 24 hours.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 1,567 after 13 more patients died of the disease in the same period, the Ministry of Public Health said.

– – – –

SEOUL — South Korea reported 266 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Monday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 17,665.

The daily caseload fell below 300 in four days, but it grew in triple digits for 11 straight days.