Live COVID-19 Updates: Iran registers 2,245 new cases, 341,070 in total

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

– – – –

TEHRAN — The total number of COVID-19 cases registered in Iran rose to 341,070 on Saturday, after an overnight reporting of 2,245 new patients, official IRNA news agency reported.

Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said at her daily briefing that 161 people died from the coronavirus overnight, taking the total death toll to 19,492.

– – – –

MINSK — Belarus reported 116 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking its total to 69,424, according to the country’s health ministry.

There have been 295 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 66,747, the ministry added.

– – – –

RIYADH — Saudi Arabia registered 1,413 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking its total infections to 297,315.

The recoveries rose to 264,487 with the reporting of 1,528 newly recovered cases, the health ministry tweeted.

The death toll reached 3,369 with the registration of 31 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

– – – –

ACCRA — Ghanaian health authorities confirmed 147 more infections of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the country’s total cases to 42,210, according to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The latest update by GHS puts the number of recovered and discharged cases at 40,147, with 429 more patients discharged after treatment.

– – – –

HANOI — Vietnam reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Saturday, bringing its total confirmed cases to 950 along with two more deaths from the disease, according to its Ministry of Health.

Five of the newly confirmed cases recently returned to Vietnam from abroad while the rest were recorded domestically in localities including central Da Nang city, central Quang Nam province and Hai Duong province, said the ministry.

– – – –

KUWAIT CITY — Kuwait on Saturday reported 512 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 75,697 and the death toll to 498, the health ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 779 more patients, raising the total recoveries in the country to 67,519.

– – – –

HONG KONG — The Airport Authority Hong Kong on Saturday announced that starting from Monday, all passengers to Beijing will be required to present a valid proof of a negative COVID-19 nucleic acid test result before boarding a flight from Hong Kong.

The Airport Authority said that passengers must take the test at one of the testing institutions recognized by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, and the test must be done within seven days before boarding.

– – – –

MOSCOW — Russia has begun production of the first batch of vaccines against COVID-19, its health ministry said in a statement released Saturday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced the world’s first registered vaccine against the novel coronavirus, Sputnik V, which is named after the space satellite launched by Moscow in 1957. Enditem