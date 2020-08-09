Live COVID-19 updates: Iranian president predicts COVID-19 to last 6 more months in Iran

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

– – – –

TEHRAN — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned on Sunday that the coronavirus epidemic will last at least six more months in Iran until a valid vaccine is within public reach, official IRNA news agency reported.

“Until we obtain a vaccine that is effective and get a sufficient quantity of it … we will be confronting this situation,” Rouhani said.

– – – –

YEREVAN — Armenia reported 225 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its total to 40,410, according to the country’s National Center for Disease Control.

Data from the center showed that 125 more patients recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 32,520.

– – – –

ACCRA — Ghana registered 470 more infections of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing its number of cases to 41, 003, the Ghana Health Service said in its latest update.

The number of recovered and discharged cases increased to 38,330, as authorities declared 628 more confirmed COVID-19 patients free of the infections.

– – – –

TEHRAN — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iran reached 326,712 on Sunday, with an increase of 2,020 in the past 24 hours, according to the latest official figure.

Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said during her daily briefing that out of the overnight new cases were 961 in hospital.

– – – –

HANOI — Vietnam reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Sunday, bringing its total confirmed cases to 841, and one more death from the disease, according to its Ministry of Health.

The 31 new cases, whose ages range from seven to 85, were recorded in Hanoi, northern Bac Giang province, central Da Nang city, and central provinces of Quang Nam and Quang Tri, said the ministry.

– – – –

NEW YORK — The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed the 5 million mark on Sunday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

U.S. COVID-19 case count rose to 5,000,603, with the national death toll reaching 162,441 as of 9:36 a.m. local time (1336 GMT), according to the CSSE.

– – – –

NAIROBI — Kenya reported 599 more COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 26,436, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

Mutahi Kagwe, cabinet secretary in the ministry said the total number of patients who have been discharged from home-based care programs and hospitals rose to 12,961 with 1,062, the highest daily recovery, recorded in the past 24 hours.

– – – –

URUMQI — A total of 138 COVID-19 patients in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region had been discharged after recovery as of Saturday, the regional health commission said Sunday.

From July 15 to Saturday, 71 asymptomatic cases were dismissed from medical observation in Xinjiang, said Gu Yingsu, deputy director of the regional health commission, at a press conference. Enditem