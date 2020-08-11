Live COVID-19 Updates: Kenya reports nearly 500 new cases

BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

– – – –

NAIROBI — Kenya’s Ministry of Health on Tuesday confirmed 497 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s tally to 27,425 as fatalities continue to rise.

Mercy Mwangangi, chief administrative secretary in the Ministry of Health, said that 15 people succumbed to the deadly virus, pushing the country’s total number of fatalities to 438.

– – – –

ADDIS ABABA — The Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on Tuesday revealed the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa surged to 1,055,964 as the death toll rose to 23,582.

The Africa CDC, a specialized healthcare agency of the African Union Commission, in its latest situation update issued on Tuesday, said the number of COVID-19 cases across the African continent has risen from 1,047,218 on Monday to 1,055,964 as of Tuesday.

– – – –

MUMBAI — India’s June factory output contracted by 16.6 percent from the same month a year ago compared to 34 percent contraction in the preceding month of May on year, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office on Tuesday.

This is the fourth consecutive month of contraction of Index of Industrial Production from the same month a year ago, even as COVID-19 led lockdown was partially lifted in several pockets of the country.

– – – –

WUHAN — Privately-owned businesses have earmarked a total investment of 476.5 billion yuan (68.5 billion U.S. dollars) for 1,577 projects in central China’s Hubei Province since late March.

The investments aim to help revive economic growth in the province, which was hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic. Enditem