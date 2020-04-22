Live COVID-19 updates: LatAm reports more cases, some countries consider easing lockdown

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) — The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

– – – –

QUITO — Latin American COVID-19 caseload continued to rise on Monday, while some countries began to consider easing lockdown measures as many entered their second month of lockdown implemented in March.

Brazil’s total number of cases rose from 38,654 to 40,581, while the death toll climbed from 2,462 to 2,575, leading to a mortality rate of 6.3 percent, according to the Health Ministry.

– – – –

CAPE TOWN — South Africa’s COVID-19 cases have surged to 3,300, up by 142 from the previous count, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said Monday.

Four more patients have died of the virus, bringing the death toll to 58, said the minister, adding the total number of recoveries stood at 1,055.

– – – –

WUHAN — No new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported in central China’s Hubei Province Monday, local health authority said Tuesday.

On Monday, the province reported no new deaths from COVID-19.

– – – –

PARIS — France has registered 20,265 COVID-19 deaths, becoming the fourth country to surpass 20,000 COVID-19 deaths after the United States, Italy and Spain, Director-General of Health Jerome Salomon announced on Monday.

During a daily press conference, Salomon said the human loss caused by the coronavirus-caused disease stood at 20,265, up by 547 compared with Sunday’s 19,718, faster than Sunday’s 395.

– – – –

UNITED NATIONS — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wants a vaccine for COVID-19 to be available to all people around the world, said his spokesman on Monday.

“It needs to be available for all — for moral reasons but also that none of us will be safe until all of us are safe,” said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman. Enditem