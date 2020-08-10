Live COVID-19 Updates: Philippines reports record 6,958 new cases

BEIJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

– – – –

MANILA — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surged to 136,638 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported record high 6,958 new daily cases on Monday.

The DOH said that the number of recoveries further rose to 68,159 after 633 more patients have survived the disease.

The death toll also increased to 2,293 after 24 more patients have succumbed to the viral disease, the DOH added.

– – – –

GENEVA — For the vaccines alone, over 100 billion U.S. dollars will be needed to ensure everyone everywhere can access the tools to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday.

Speaking at a virtual press conference from Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “This sounds like lots of money and it is. But it’s small in comparison to the 10 trillion dollars that have already been invested by G20 countries in fiscal stimulus to deal with the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic so far.”

– – – –

BAGHDAD — The Iraqi Health Ministry on Monday recorded 3,484 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily increase since the outbreak of the disease, while an Iraqi health official said that Iraq is communicating with advanced companies producing coronavirus vaccines.

The new cases brought the total nationwide infections to 153,599, as the ministry’s health teams and institutions have used 19,663 testing kits across the country during the day, raising the total testing kits used so far to 1,165,049, the ministry said in a statement.

– – – –

WINDHOEK — Namibia on Monday recorded 152 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s cumulative confirmed cases to 3,101.

Namibia’s Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula said of the 152 new cases, 73 cases are from Windhoek, 64 from Walvis Bay, and the remaining from other towns in Namibia.

– – – –

MINSK — Belarus reported 97 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking its total to 68,947, according to the country’s health ministry.

So far, 589 people have died of the disease in the country, including two over the past 24 hours, it said.

– – – –

SHENYANG — No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in northeast China’s Liaoning Province for the fourth straight day on Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

By Sunday, Liaoning had reported a total of 261 confirmed cases, including 37 imported ones. Two people had died, and 181 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

– – – –

TEHRAN — Iran recorded 2,132 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 328,844 on Monday, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the health ministry, said at her daily update.

According to the state TV, Lari said that the death toll from the virus in the country rose to 18,616 after 189 new deaths were added overnight. Enditem