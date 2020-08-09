Live COVID-19 updates: U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 5 mln — Johns Hopkins University

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

– – – –

NEW YORK — The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed the 5 million mark on Saturday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

– – – –

NAIROBI — Kenya reported 599 more COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 26,436, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

Mutahi Kagwe, cabinet secretary in the ministry said the total number of patients who have been discharged from home-based care programs and hospitals rose to 12,961 with 1,062, the highest daily recovery, recorded in the past 24 hours.

– – – –

URUMQI — A total of 138 COVID-19 patients in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region had been discharged after recovery as of Saturday, the regional health commission said Sunday.

From July 15 to Saturday, 71 asymptomatic cases were dismissed from medical observation in Xinjiang, said Gu Yingsu, deputy director of the regional health commission, at a press conference.

– – – –

BISHKEK — Kyrgyzstan reported 332 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its national tally to 39,919, the country’s headquarters on COVID-19 said.

The headquarters also announced eight more deaths and 541 recoveries, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,468 and the total recoveries to 31,822.

– – – –

MINSK — Belarus reported 112 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its total to 68,850, according to the country’s health ministry.

There have been 191 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 64,935, the ministry added.

– – – –

KUWAIT CITY — Kuwait on Sunday reported 514 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 71,713 and the death toll to 478, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Currently, 7,716 patients are receiving treatment, including 115 in ICU, the statement added.

– – – –

DHAKA — Bangladesh’s COVID-19 cases rose to 257,600 on Sunday with 2,487 new cases reported, and deaths from the virus increased to 3,399.

Senior Health Ministry official Nasima Sultana told a briefing on Sunday that 34 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

– – – –

JAKARTA — The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,893 within one day to 125,396, with the death toll adding by 65 to 5,723, the country’s health ministry said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, 1,646 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 80,952.

– – – –

TBILISI — Georgia reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the nationwide total to 1,225.

Two of the nine new cases were imported, while the origin of one imported case is unknown, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health said. Enditem