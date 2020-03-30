Live COVID-19 updates: U.S. COVID-19 death toll tops 2,000, Trump scales back from imposing quarantine on hardest-hit states

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) — The world is now in a battle against COVID-19, a disease caused by a previously unknown coronavirus that has spread to over 200 countries and regions.

The following are the updates on the contagious illness.

– – – –

WASHINGTON — The United States has reported more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).

As of 6:40 p.m. on Saturday (2240 GMT), there were more than 121,000 confirmed cases in the United States, with 2,010 deaths, an interactive map maintained by the CSSE showed.

New York state’s cases have topped 52,000, followed by states of New Jersey and California, with 11,124 and 5,065 cases respectively, according to the update.

– – – –

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday he asked the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to issue travel advisory for the states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, scaling back from an earlier suggestion to impose quarantine on those areas.

“A quarantine will not be necessary,” Trump tweeted.

– – – –

MOSCOW — Russia has registered 270 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the sharpest daily increase so far, raising the total number to 1,543, official data showed on Sunday.

The new cases were confirmed in 26 regions, including 197 in Moscow, Russia’s consumer rights and human well-being watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

– – – –

ADDIS ABABA — The death toll from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the African continent has reached 134 as confirmed cases surpassed 4,282 as of Sunday, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) revealed.

The Africa CDC, specialized agency of the 55-member African Union (AU), in its latest situation update said the cases were spread across 46 African countries.

The continental disease control and prevention agency also disclosed that among the highly COVID-19 affected countries include South Africa with 1,170 confirmed cases, Egypt with 576 confirmed cases, Algeria with 454 confirmed cases, as well as Morocco with 402 confirmed cases.

– – – –

TEHRAN — With the 2,901 new confirmed cases over the past 24 hours, the total number of infected people with the novel coronavirus in Iran reached 38,309 on Sunday, reported official IRNA news agency.

Also, the number of people died from the disease reached 2,640 on Sunday, Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of Ministry of Health and Medical Education, was quoted as saying.

– – – –

BEIJING — Chinese health authority said Sunday it received reports of 45 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, of which 44 were imported.

A new domestic case was reported in Henan Province, the National Health Commission said.