Live COVID-19 updates: U.S. COVID-19 deaths pass 4,000

BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) — The world is now in a battle against COVID-19, a disease caused by a previously unknown coronavirus that has spread to over 200 countries and regions.

– – – –

WASHINGTON — The death toll from COVID-19 in the United States reached 4,079 early Wednesday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday morning, the United States, which is leading the world in terms of confirmed cases, has reported 189,510 infections, showed the tally updated by the university’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

– – – –

SUVA — Fiji’s Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho ordered officers on Wednesday to arrest people found loitering in public places outside the curfew hours who disobey the social-distancing instructions.

Those who loiter in public areas outside curfew hours of 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. local time without observing social distancing would be arrested, he said, adding that Fiji still had five cases of COVID-19, and people must continue to take all necessary precautionary measures to stop the virus from spreading.

– – – –

LOS ANGELES — The U.S. state of California will release up to 3,500 inmates as part of a plan to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in state prisons, said a statement from California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) on Tuesday.

According to the statement, eligible inmates are those “who have 60 days or less to serve on their sentences, and are not currently serving time for a violent crime as defined by law, a sex offense, or domestic violence.”

– – – –

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia’s manufacturing output index fell to its lowest level since June 2016 during March, as production halt amid COVID-19 outbreak led to a sharp slowdown in manufacturing production, a survey showed Wednesday.

According to IHS Markit, a London-based global information provider, Malaysia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) — a composite single-figure indicator of manufacturing performance — fell to 48.4 in March, from 48.5 in February, signaling a further drop in momentum across the Malaysian goods-producing sector.

– – – –

BEIJING — The Chinese mainland reported 35 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Tuesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 806, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

The mainland also reported 26 new suspected cases, all of which were imported, the commission said in its daily report. Enditem