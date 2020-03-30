Live COVID-19 updates: U.S. steps up developing anti-virus therapies, Latvia toughens social distancing amid rising COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, March 30 (Xinhua) — The world is now in a battle against COVID-19, a disease caused by a previously unknown coronavirus that has spread to over 200 countries and regions.

The following are the updates on the contagious illness.

– – – –

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that the country is stepping up development of treatments for COVID-19 patients, including experiment on antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine and a blood-related therapy.

Addressing a White House briefing, Trump said that hydroxychloroquine is being administered to 1,100 patients in New York along with Z-Pak, or azithromycin.

– – – –

RIGA — The Latvian government on Sunday decided to toughen social distancing requirements in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

At a video news conference, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins stressed that in line with epidemiologists’ recommendations, everyone must keep a two-meter distance from each other when visiting public spaces, both indoors and outdoors.

– – – –

LOS ANGELES — A southern California company, has found itself unexpectedly on the frontlines of the battle against the global COVID-19 health crisis, and the employees have been working overtime to help friends and clients all over the globe.

“We’ve been increasing our capacity and dealing with the craziness that is happening everywhere as the outbreak is spreading,” Roy Paulson, president of the company, told Xinhua gravely in a recent interview.

– – – –

TOKYO — Tokyo stocks lost ground Monday morning as another spike in coronavirus infections in Tokyo triggered concerns the government may take further measures to control the movement of people to curb the further spread of the pandemic.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 626.73 points, or 3.23 percent, from Friday to 18,762.70.

– – – –

SEOUL — South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday that his government decided to provide each four-person household in the bottom 70-percent income group with 1 million won (820 U.S. dollars) in its emergency disaster relief package over the COVID-19 outbreak.

Moon made the remarks during the third weekly meeting of the emergency economic council, saying the emergency disaster relief money of 1 million won will be offered to four-person households, of which gross income stays at or below 70 percent of the total, according to the presidential Blue House.

– – – –

ZAGREB — The first batch of medical supplies from China, 12.5 tons in total, arrived on Sunday at the Zagreb airport, the Croatian government said, calling it “another example of high-quality cooperation” between the two countries.

Another 10 tons of Chinese protective equipment arrived in Frankfurt on Saturday and will be transfered to Croatia later Sunday.

– – – –

GENEVA — The global death toll from COVID-19 has climbed to 30,105 as of 18:00 CET (1600 GMT) Sunday, according to the situation dashboard by the World Health Organization (WHO).

A total of 638,146 coronavirus cases of COVID-19 have been reported globally, among which 555,790 cases were reported outside China. The United States has reported 103,321 infections, according to WHO’s dashboard.

– – – –

BRUSSELS — The COVID-19 pandemic continued to ravage Europe, with the death toll in the region climbing to over 21,000 out of more than 360,000 confirmed cases.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), a total of 616,742 COVID-19 cases and 29,532 deaths have been reported globally as of 10:00 a.m. CET Sunday, of which, 361,457 cases and 21,496 deaths were registered in Europe.