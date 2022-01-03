Live flight cancellation updates – Omicron causes chaos, causing 2,600 US flights to be canceled and 8,000 to be delayed on Sunday.

THOUSANDS of flights are being canceled daily across the country as the holidays wind down and Covid-19 cases rise.

2,676 flights in the United States and 4,417 worldwide had been canceled as of 10.40 p.m. Sunday.

Flight cancellations have been steadily rising since Christmas Eve, but they hit a new high this weekend.

According to FlightAware, 2,749 US flights were canceled on New Year’s Day, with 6,968 delays.

Covid-19 cases have recently increased, putting airline employees out of work, and the highly contagious Omicron variant has been blamed for flight cancellations.

Despite the impact of Covid-19 on air travel, many flight cancellations in Chicago, Utah, Seattle, and the Rocky Mountains region have been attributed to weather, as the area was hit by a snowstorm on New Year’s Day.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Flight Chaos live blog…

When did the number of cases of Covid-19 skyrocket?

The number of Covid-19 cases increased in the United States after Thanksgiving, but as Christmas approached, daily infection rates surpassed previous highs.

On November 24, 2021, the World Health Organization received notification of the Omicron variant’s emergence.

The Omicron strain of Covid-19 has been found to be more contagious than other Covid-19 strains.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) advises travelers to exercise caution when traveling.

The TSA recommends that travelers take additional precautions to protect themselves and those with whom they come into contact, in addition to the face mask requirement.

Among the measures are:

TSA requires a mask.

When inside the airport, face masks are required at all security checkpoints and everywhere.

According to the TSA website, violations of the policy may result in fines or penalties.

What’s the deal with the rise in flight cancellations?

Covid-19 cases have recently increased, putting airline employees out of work, and the highly contagious Omicron variant has been blamed for flight cancellations.

On New Year’s Day, over 161,000 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the United States, with over 45,000 cases in New York alone.

Today, how many flights have been canceled?

Over 4,000 flights have been canceled worldwide as of this afternoon, with more than 2,400 of those canceled in the United States.

Over 12,300 flight delays have been reported, with over 5,200 of them involving US flights.

On New Year’s Day, how many flights had to be canceled?

According to FlightAware, there were 4,740 cancellations and over 12,500 delays worldwide on New Year’s Day.

Flights within, into, or out of the United States experienced 6,968 delays and 2,749 cancellations.

More travelers are voicing their dissatisfaction.

Travelers across the country are in a panic to get to their destinations, and they’re reportedly having trouble contacting airlines…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

Hey @SpiritAirlines thank you so much for canceling the 2nd flight of my $600 round trip 12 hours before departure. A $50 travel voucher definitely covers it. No issues whatsoever with the cancelation insurance I bought only covering a new flight 3 days from now — 𝑖𝑡𝑎𝑙𝑒𝑥 (@salty_armpit) December 28, 2021

@Delta Hello Delta! Been trying to get through by phone and via chat with no success. Need help re-booking my flight or understanding my cancelation options. Please help! — Martin (@xenofont7) December 31, 2021

@AlaskaAir been waiting for a phone call back from Alaska Airlines customer service close to 3 hours… stuck in Seattle because of flight cancelation. Trying to rebook? — Kim Lauwers (@LauwersKim) December 27, 2021

@CopaAirlines canceled my flights MDE to BOS, gave me a new 20+h itinerary with an overnight layover. They wont pay for my overnight hotels since Copa blames on @tocumenaero for the flight cancelation. is this a Joke, right? — Laura M (@lamonhe91) January 1, 2022

Unruly passengers! Fighting 🥊 about 😷 @Delta flight, Tampa to Atlanta pic.twitter.com/4nLzquHpDi — Menno Swart (@MennoSwart) December 25, 2021

The FAA has received 5,300+ incident reports from airlines regarding ‘issues of assaults or misconduct in the air’ — here’s how unruly passengers are impacting air travel (warning: graphic images) pic.twitter.com/lTuKStu1qo — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 31, 2021

Flight from Atlanta to St. Louis yesterday was delayed because man didn’t want to put his mask on 😷 pic.twitter.com/p1G5eOIb6E — ATL Uncensored (@ATLUncensored) December 23, 2021

Requiring a full vaccination for any air travel is beyond reasonable. It needs to happen. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) December 27, 2021