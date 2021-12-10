LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE L

LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LI

The Christmas tree outside Fox News’ New York City headquarters was re-lit today after it was set on fire and destroyed earlier this week, with many mistaking it for the tree at Rockefeller Center.

The relighting ceremony took place on Fox News’ hit show, The Five, on Thursday night.

After a tree in Fox Square was allegedly set on fire earlier this week, a man was arrested.

Craig Tamanaha, 49, a homeless man with a last known address in Brooklyn, has been identified as the suspect.

He was discovered to be in possession of a lighter.

Tamanaha allegedly climbed the tree, set fire to papers he had brought with him, and stuffed them into the tree, according to police.

He then descended the 50-foot tree and stood there watching it burn.

The FDNY and the NYPD both responded quickly to the arson earlier this week, and Fox News and Fox Corp have donated a whopping (dollar)100,000 to Answer the Call, an organization that helps the families of fallen service members.

For the most recent news and updates, visit our Fox News Christmas tree live blog…

“Officers observed the male running from the location and he was taken into custody,” the NYPD told the US Sun when they arrived.

“The male suspect has been taken to the Midtown North Precinct for processing.”

What did Fox have to say?

“The 50-foot tree was engulfed in flames and smoke pervaded the building, which had just been lit in a beautiful on-air ceremony on Sunday night.”

Suzanne Scott confirmed that no one had been hurt and thanked the FDNY, NYPD, and the company’s security personnel.

The tree would be rebuilt as “a message that there can be peace, light, and joy even in the midst of a dark moment,” according to Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media.

“Earlier this morning, FOX News Media’s All-American Christmas tree outside our building on FOX Square was set on fire in a malicious arson attack,” she wrote in a company memo.

Is anyone being held in custody?

In the Fox tree case, Craig Tamanaha was named as a suspect…

The new Fox’s Christmas Tree pic.twitter.com/S096SKCiiY — TheLeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) December 9, 2021

Great job to @TheFive and all the people @FoxNews with the Re-lightning of the Christmas tree that some idiot burned down the other day! It was was rebuilt in record time, awesome job to everyone that helped👏🎄🇺🇸#AllAmericanChristmas#foxnewschristmastree — Jay (@jay_nyce82) December 9, 2021

I love Fox News especially The Five! A very touching tribute to relighting the Christmas Tree. I wish I were there in person. Everyone coming together as one! — Emily Pridgen (@EmilyPridgen11) December 9, 2021

Fox News has more people at the lighting of the new Christmas Tree, than Joe Biden has had at any of his rallies. pic.twitter.com/FnNRkozOwF — Mike (@fuctmind) December 9, 2021

They’re lighting the new Fox Christmas tree now!🎄@FoxNews — Linda Marie Lovison (@lilo623) December 9, 2021

It must be a real, real slow news day for a lot of you on here if I am trending for being horrified by a Christmas tree being lit on fire in midtown Manhattan… — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 8, 2021

that’s right, nobody can talk about “white supremacy” or “attempted coups” because of a minor property crime in midtown manhattan pic.twitter.com/FHfh63DHsq — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) December 8, 2021

Number one suspect in the torching of the Fox News Christmas tree #WarOnChristmaspic.twitter.com/JMJexhBjzP — JSWilliams1962 (@jswtreeman) December 8, 2021

A homeless wack job burned our Fox Christmas tree to the ground — lawless NYC. Thanks NYPD and FDNY for scrambling so rapidly to help!! pic.twitter.com/xNiJuLFDcB — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) December 8, 2021

The Fox News Christmas tree! 😍🎄 pic.twitter.com/55g0QrPzKk — Bella (@bellausa17) December 3, 2021

The Fox News Christmas Tree arsonist was just released without bail. What if he burns something else down and kills somebody? — Susan St. James (@SusanStJames3_) December 9, 2021

Ainsley Earhardt on the Fox Christmas tree: “It’s a tree that unites us. It brings us together. It’s about the Christmas spirit. It is about the holiday season. It’s about Jesus. It’s about Hanukkah. It is about everything that we stand for as a country.” pic.twitter.com/fV8Hg2juHI — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) December 8, 2021