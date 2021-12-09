LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE L

After being set on fire and destroyed earlier this week, the Christmas tree outside Fox News’ New York City headquarters will be re-lit tonight.

The relighting ceremony will take place on Fox News’ hit show The Five on Thursday night.

A man was arrested earlier this week for allegedly setting fire to a tree in Fox Square.

Craig Tamanaha, 49, is a homeless man with a last known address in Brooklyn.

His possessions included a lighter.

Tamanaha allegedly climbed up the tree, set fire to papers he had brought with him, and stuffed them into the tree, according to police.

He then descended and stood there watching the 50-foot tree burn.

The FDNY and the NYPD both responded quickly to the arson earlier this week, and Fox News and Fox Corp have donated a whopping (dollar)100,000 to Answer the Call, an organization that helps the families of fallen service members.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Fox News Christmas tree live blog…

