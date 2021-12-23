LIVE Met Office Christmas weather forecast – Experts predict that snow will fall in the UK – but will YOU have a White Christmas?

Experts predict that snow will fall in the UK, but will YOU have a White Christmas?

As temperatures drop just days before Christmas, Britons are being warned to prepare for an icy -1C freeze.

According to one forecaster, if a specific weather system forms up in the coming days, some areas could see up to 10 inches of snow on Christmas Day, starting as early as early morning in many places.

Meanwhile, forecasters have predicted the exact date when the UK will see snow this month, with blizzards and biting winds wreaking havoc in some areas.

According to Brian Gaze of The Weather Outlook, it could be a very white Christmas after all, and it will be an “all-time classic” for snow lovers.

Temperatures in some parts of Scotland could drop to -6°C, with snow falling across much of the country, including the south, according to the forecast.

For the most up-to-date news and forecasts, visit our weather live blog.

After meteorologists warned Brits to expect “unsettled weather,” William Hill slashed the odds on a White Christmas.

With odds of 4-9, Edinburgh and Leeds are joint favorites for snowy scenes, while Newcastle, Birmingham, and Manchester are all at 10-11.

Edinburgh, Scotland’s capital, and Leeds, Yorkshire, are now the favorites for a White Christmas.

“As ironic as it may sound, we’re now seeing forecasters slowly warming to the idea of a White Christmas,” said William Hill spokesperson Rupert Adams.

“As soon as we hit the crucial five-day window for forecasting snow, those predicting snow on the big day got a little louder, and punters have been indulging in a festive flurry flutter with renewed confidence.”

“Wouldn’t it be magical to wake up on Christmas morning to blankets of fluffy white snow after such a tumultuous, and at times torrid, year?”

Sarah Thornton, director of Weathertrending, told The Sun that the UK will be caught in a “battleground” between freezing air from the Arctic and Scandinavia and much milder air trying to enter from the Atlantic.

“As we approach Christmas Day, most models now suggest that cold air will win and spread lower temperatures southward.

“However, another blast of mild air from the southwest will arrive throughout the day, bringing rain.”

There’s an increasing chance of snow near the border between the two.”

“The Christmas period will be a fairly unsettled spell across the UK this year,” Chris Bulmer, Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, told The Mirror.

“As mild air dominates over the south and west of the UK, many will experience rain and clouds.”

“There is a chance where this mild air collides with colder air attempting to sink south…”

