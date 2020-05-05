LIVE | Most European corona deaths now in United Kingdom Inland

The number of corona deaths in the UK has risen to above 32,000. That is the highest number of deaths reported in Europe to date. The National Statistical Office said that 29,648 people died in England and Wales with Covid-19 listed in the death certificates.

Including deaths for Scotland and Northern Ireland, the total number of deaths in the UK is now 32,313. That is more than in Italy, formerly the hardest hit country in Europe, although deaths are recorded there differently.

More than 8,000 dead in Belgium

The number of people who died in Belgium from corona stands at 8,016. New 97 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, the national crisis center reports. Of these, 57 died in a hospital and 40 in a residential care center.

There are a total of 3,082 corona patients in the hospitals. In the past 24 hours, there were 84 new admissions, while 63 people were allowed to leave the hospital. It is the third day in a row that fewer than a hundred Belgians are admitted to hospital with Covid-19.

In Spain, the death toll has now risen to 25,613. The Spanish Ministry of Health reported 185 new deaths on Tuesday. That was slightly more than the past two days.

The number of infections detected increased from 218,011 to 219,329. Spain has the most infections of the countries in Europe.

